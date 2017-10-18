CavsBucks Game Preview - October 20, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers look to go 2-0 when they travel to Milwaukee on Friday night to take on the Bucks. Tipoff from the BMO Harris Bradley Center is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs aim to build momentum heading into their first division matchup after beating the Celtics this past Tuesday by a score of 102-99.

In Tuesday's victory, LeBron James led the Wine & gold with a near-triple double after posting 29 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. Kevin Love, JR Smith, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder each tallied double-digit points. Like LeBron, KLove doubled up with 15 points to go along with 11 boards.

Defensively, the Cavs held the Celtics to 36-87 (.414) shooting from the field, including 8-32 (.250) from three-point range. In the first half, Cleveland’s defense allowed 38 points on 16-47 (.340) shooting and a 2-16 (.125) mark from beyond the arc.

Cleveland hopes to continue their solid play at both ends of the floor against an ultra long and athletic Bucks squad.

The Bucks are also eyeing their second win of the regular season after they too beat the Celtics, 108-100, in their first game of the season. Giannis 'The Greek Freak' Antetokounmpo posted 37 points and 13 boards. Point Guard Michael Brogdon added 19 points.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#1 - Derrick Rose #9 - Dwyane Wade #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #13 Malcolm Brogdon #22 - Khris Middleton #21 - Tony Snell #34 - Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 - Thon Maker

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out)

Status Update: (Bucks) - Jabari Parker, (Left knee, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Over the past few seasons, the Wine & Gold have made quick work of the Bucks.

Last season, Cleveland won three out of four, including two at home and one on the road.

The Wine & Gold have scored at least 100 points and made at least 10 triples in their last 10 contests against the Bucks. During that span, the Cavs have outscored Milwaukee by an average of 8.0 points (108.4-100.4), while also shooting .478 from the field, including .402 (133-331) from deep and dished out 24.0 assists.

The two teams will meet three more times this season following their matchup on Friday. Milwaukee will travel to Cleveland on November 7 for the second game of the four-game series.

On Deck

Following their matchup with the Bucks, the Cavs will return to The Land for a Saturday night affair with the Orlando Magic. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET). After a couple days off, Cleveland gets back to work next week – taking on the Bulls at The Q next Tuesday before a two-game roadie that sends them to Brooklyn the following night and New Orleans on Saturday.

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE