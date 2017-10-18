#CavsBucks Game Preview - October 20, 2017
BMO Harris Bradley Center 7:00 p.m. ET
Game Summary
The Cavaliers look to go 2-0 when they travel to Milwaukee on Friday night to take on the Bucks. Tipoff from the BMO Harris Bradley Center is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).
The Cavs aim to build momentum heading into their first division matchup after beating the Celtics this past Tuesday by a score of 102-99.
In Tuesday's victory, LeBron James led the Wine & gold with a near-triple double after posting 29 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. Kevin Love, JR Smith, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder each tallied double-digit points. Like LeBron, KLove doubled up with 15 points to go along with 11 boards.
Defensively, the Cavs held the Celtics to 36-87 (.414) shooting from the field, including 8-32 (.250) from three-point range. In the first half, Cleveland’s defense allowed 38 points on 16-47 (.340) shooting and a 2-16 (.125) mark from beyond the arc.
Cleveland hopes to continue their solid play at both ends of the floor against an ultra long and athletic Bucks squad.
The Bucks are also eyeing their second win of the regular season after they too beat the Celtics, 108-100, in their first game of the season. Giannis 'The Greek Freak' Antetokounmpo posted 37 points and 13 boards. Point Guard Michael Brogdon added 19 points.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: FOX Sports Ohio, ESPN
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#1 - Derrick Rose
#9 - Dwyane Wade
#23 - LeBron James
#99 - Jae Crowder
#0 - Kevin Love
#13 Malcolm Brogdon
#22 - Khris Middleton
#21 - Tony Snell
#34 - Giannis Antetokounmpo
#7 - Thon Maker
Cavs Visit Bucks
From where to catch all the action to Friday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out)
Status Update: (Bucks) - Jabari Parker, (Left knee, Out)
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
Over the past few seasons, the Wine & Gold have made quick work of the Bucks.
Last season, Cleveland won three out of four, including two at home and one on the road.
The Wine & Gold have scored at least 100 points and made at least 10 triples in their last 10 contests against the Bucks. During that span, the Cavs have outscored Milwaukee by an average of 8.0 points (108.4-100.4), while also shooting .478 from the field, including .402 (133-331) from deep and dished out 24.0 assists.
The two teams will meet three more times this season following their matchup on Friday. Milwaukee will travel to Cleveland on November 7 for the second game of the four-game series.
On Deck
Following their matchup with the Bucks, the Cavs will return to The Land for a Saturday night affair with the Orlando Magic. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET). After a couple days off, Cleveland gets back to work next week – taking on the Bulls at The Q next Tuesday before a two-game roadie that sends them to Brooklyn the following night and New Orleans on Saturday.
Cavs.com Wrap Up from the Road
Cavs.com’s Fred McLeod wraps up Friday’s convincing victory in Milwaukee.
Cavs at Bucks - October 20, 2017
| 03:58
#CavsBucks On-Court Postgame: Kevin Love - October 20, 2017
Cavaliers center Kevin Love spoke with FOX Sports Ohio’s Allie Clifton following Friday's 116-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
| 01:45
#CavsBucks Postgame: LeBron James - October 20, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Friday's 116-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
| 03:18
#CavsBucks Postgame: Kyle Korver - October 20, 2017
Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver spoke with the media following Friday's 116-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
| 02:16
#CavsBucks Postgame: Dwyane Wade - October 20, 2017
Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Friday's 116-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
| 02:52
#CavsBucks Postgame: Derrick Rose - October 20, 2017
Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose spoke with the media following Friday's 116-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
| 01:38
#CavsBucks Postgame: Jeff Green - October 20, 2017
Cavaliers forward Jeff Green spoke with the media following Friday's 116-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
| 01:32
#CavsBucks Postgame: Coach Lue - October 20, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Friday's 116-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center.
| 03:53
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 116, Bucks 97
LeBron James scores 24 points and eight assists while Kevin Love adds a double double (17 points, 12 rebounds) as the Cavaliers defeat the Bucks 116-97. Giannis Antetokounmpo finishes with 34 points,
| 02:11
LeBron Swats Giannis - October 20, 2017
LeBron James preys on The Greek Freak and denies his layup attempt.
| 00:09
LBJ with the Putback Slam - October 20, 2017
LeBron James crashes the glass and comes up with the putback jam.
| 00:12
Jeff Green Beats the Buzzer - October 20, 2017
Jeff Green alertly gets the quick rebound up before the end of the third quarter buzzer.
| 00:15
Korver with Three Straight Triples - October 20, 2017
Kyle Korver builds the Cavaliers lead by canning three straight treys in the third quarter.
| 00:28
Featured Highlight: KLove Lobs LBJ
Kevin Love throws the pretty lob pass to LeBron James for the alley-oop finish.
| 00:09
KLove Gets Off to a Fast Start - October 20, 2017
Kevin Love gets the Wine & Gold going in Milwaukee with 11 first quarter points.
| 00:08
#CavsBucks Shootaround: Coach Lue - October 20, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround in Milwaukee.
| 02:02
#CavsBucks Shootaround: LeBron James - October 20, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround in Milwaukee.
| 02:10
#CavsBucks Shootaround: Dwyane Wade - October 20, 2017
Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround in Milwaukee.
| 03:51
Practice: LeBron James – October 19, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold get set to travel to Milwaukee.
| 08:33
Practice: Kyle Korver – October 19, 2017
Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver spoke with the media following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold get set to travel to Milwaukee.
| 06:39
Practice: Coach Lue – October 19, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold get set to travel to Milwaukee.
| 04:51