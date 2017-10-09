CavsBulls Game Preview - October 10, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers continue preseason play Tuesday night at home when they take on the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into their penultimate game of the preseason against Chicago (2-2), Cleveland (0-3) continues to get prepared as the regular season is only a week away.

The Wine & Gold are looking to regain steam after their 102-94 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Despite the loss, both younger and more experienced players made a few big statements, which showed off the Cavs' depth.

Forward Jeff Green made numerous highlight reels thanks to an impressive jam in the second quarter. Green also led his team in points (19) and rebounds (7). Second year guard Kay Felder also balled out, scoring 12 points and recording a team-high 11 assists.

Like the Cavs, the Bulls are also looking to rebound after falling to the New Orleans Pelicans, 108-95, this weekend. Guard Denzel Valentine came off the bench for Chicago, scoring 15 points, while forward Nikola Mirotic and center Robin Lopez both dropped 13.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#20 - Kay Felder #26 - Kyle Korver #32 - Jeff Green #16 - Cedi Osman #41 - Ante Zizic G G F F C #2 Jerian Grant #7 - Justin Holiday #16 - Paul Zipser #44 - Nikola Mirotic #42 - Robin Lopez

Status Update: (Cavs) - LeBron James, (Left ankle, Questionable), Iman Shumpert, (Left foot, Questionable), Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out)

Status Update: (Bulls) - Kris Dunn, (Left index finger dislocation, Out), Zach LaVine, (ACL, Out), Cameron Payne, (Right foot, Out), Quincy Pondexter, (Left hamstring, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Despite dropping the last seven of eight regular season matchups with the Bulls, the Wine & Gold have recently dominated Chicago during the playoffs in recent years. In fact, Cleveland has won the last two postseason series with the Bulls, defeating them 4-1 in 2010 and 4-2 in 2015.

Of course, many fans will be excited to see former-Bulls Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade take on their old team. Rose averaged over 19 points a game and won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award in 2011 during his tenure in the Windy City.

While he only played a single season in a Bulls jersey, Wade considers Chicago his home, as he was born and raised in the Chicagoland area.

The Cavs' first regular-season meeting versus the Bulls will take place on Tuesday, October 24 at The Q.

On Deck

Following their matchup with the Bulls, the Cavs will round out the preseason with a trip to the Sunshine State as they take on the Orlando Magic on October 13 at Amway Center.

