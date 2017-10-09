#CavsBulls Game Preview - October 10, 2017
Quicken Loans Arena 8:00 p.m. ET
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Game Summary
The Cavaliers continue preseason play Tuesday night at home when they take on the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).
Heading into their penultimate game of the preseason against Chicago (2-2), Cleveland (0-3) continues to get prepared as the regular season is only a week away.
The Wine & Gold are looking to regain steam after their 102-94 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Despite the loss, both younger and more experienced players made a few big statements, which showed off the Cavs' depth.
Forward Jeff Green made numerous highlight reels thanks to an impressive jam in the second quarter. Green also led his team in points (19) and rebounds (7). Second year guard Kay Felder also balled out, scoring 12 points and recording a team-high 11 assists.
Like the Cavs, the Bulls are also looking to rebound after falling to the New Orleans Pelicans, 108-95, this weekend. Guard Denzel Valentine came off the bench for Chicago, scoring 15 points, while forward Nikola Mirotic and center Robin Lopez both dropped 13.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: ESPN
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#20 - Kay Felder
#26 - Kyle Korver
#32 - Jeff Green
#16 - Cedi Osman
#41 - Ante Zizic
#2 Jerian Grant
#7 - Justin Holiday
#16 - Paul Zipser
#44 - Nikola Mirotic
#42 - Robin Lopez
Cavs host Bulls
Status Update: (Cavs) - LeBron James, (Left ankle, Questionable), Iman Shumpert, (Left foot, Questionable), Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out)
Status Update: (Bulls) - Kris Dunn, (Left index finger dislocation, Out), Zach LaVine, (ACL, Out), Cameron Payne, (Right foot, Out), Quincy Pondexter, (Left hamstring, Out)
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
Despite dropping the last seven of eight regular season matchups with the Bulls, the Wine & Gold have recently dominated Chicago during the playoffs in recent years. In fact, Cleveland has won the last two postseason series with the Bulls, defeating them 4-1 in 2010 and 4-2 in 2015.
Of course, many fans will be excited to see former-Bulls Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade take on their old team. Rose averaged over 19 points a game and won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award in 2011 during his tenure in the Windy City.
While he only played a single season in a Bulls jersey, Wade considers Chicago his home, as he was born and raised in the Chicagoland area.
The Cavs' first regular-season meeting versus the Bulls will take place on Tuesday, October 24 at The Q.
On Deck
Following their matchup with the Bulls, the Cavs will round out the preseason with a trip to the Sunshine State as they take on the Orlando Magic on October 13 at Amway Center.
#CavsBulls Postgame: LeBron James – October 10, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Tuesday’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena.
Cavs vs. Bulls - October 10, 2017
#CavsBulls Postgame: Coach Lue – October 10, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Tuesday’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 03:30
#CavsBulls Postgame: Kevin Love – October 10, 2017
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:16
LBJ Scores on the Fast Break - October 10, 2017
LeBron James handles a fast-break dunk with ease against the Chicago Bulls.
| 00:09
Featured Highlight: DRose Lobs Green
The Wine & Gold get out on the fastbreak as Derrick Rose throws the pretty lob to Jeff Green for the amazing alley-oop finish.
| 00:21
DRose with the Fancy And-One - October 10, 2017
Derrick Rose takes it strong to the hole and gets the pretty bucket to drop, plus the foul.
| 00:20
Tristan Brings the Hammer Down - October 10, 2017
Tristan Thompson dunks in the paint after snagging a perfect assist from JR Smith.
| 00:11
LBJ Back-to-Back Dunks - October 10, 2017
LeBron James slams home two quick dunks during the first quarter of the Cavs-Bulls game.
| 00:22
#CavsBulls Shootaround: Derrick Rose – October 10, 2017
Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose spoke with the media following Tuesday’s shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 09:12
#CavsBulls Shootaround: Dwyane Wade – October 10, 2017
Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Tuesday’s shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 11:56
GAME RECAP: Bulls 108, Cavaliers 94
Justin Holiday gets a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulls defeat the Cavaliers, 108-94.
| 02:10
GameTime: Wade Named Cavaliers Starter
Brent Barry discusses Tyrone Lue's decision to name Dwyane Wade the starting shooting guard for the Cavaliers.
| 02:00
Practice: Coach Lue – October 9, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Monday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 05:49