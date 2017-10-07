CavsWizards Game Preview - October 8, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers continue their preseason play this Sunday afternoon on the road against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff from Capital One Arena is at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland (0-2) will opt to rest a majority of their rotation players today against the ever-familiar Wizards. After an exciting three-game series last season, these two teams will meet four times as they battle for superiority at the top of the NBA's Eastern Conference.

The Wine & Gold are heading into the nation's capital after dropping their preseason matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Dwyane Wade, an already beloved new addition, scored 20 points in just his second game as a Cavalier. Another newcomer, Jae Crowder, also had an impressive stat sheet after dropping 17 points, two assists and six rebounds.

Washington (2-0) had a productive offseason as they made sure to keep their high-powered scoring ensemble together by resigning All-Star John Wall. They also acquired the likes of Jodie Meeks and Devin Robinson for added depth.

The Wizards are coming off a decisive win over the Chinese-based Guangzhou Long-Lions. Washington, who routed the Long-Lions, 126-96, saw hearty performances from Jason Smith and Donald Sloan. Smith finished the international friendly with 19 points while Sloan snagged seven assists in the win.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #26 - Kyle Korver #24 - Richard Jefferson #32 - Jeff Green #8 - Channing Frye G G F F C #3 Bradley Beal #31 - Tomas Satoransky #22 - Otto Porter Jr. #14 - Jason Smith #13 - Marcin Gortat

Status Update: (Cavs) - LeBron James, (Left ankle, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left foot, Out), Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Cedi Osman, (Low back, Questionable), Derrick Rose, (Rest, Out), Dwyane Wade, (Rest, Out), JR Smith, (Rest, Out), Jae Crowder, (Rest, Out), Kevin Love, (Rest, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Rest, Out)

Status Update: (Wizards) - Ike Anigbogu, (Right knee surgery rehabilitation, TBD), Trey McKinney-Jones, (Left shoulder rehabilitation, Out), Glenn Robinson III, (Left high ankle sprain, Out), Edmund Sumner, (Left knee surgery rehabilitation, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Sunday's matchup will be a nice appetizer for Cavs fans since Cleveland and Washington will see each other quite a bit - four times to be exact - over the course of the 2017-18 season.

Last season, fans of both Eastern Conference clubs were treated to a roller coaster of a series, including a memorable dual back in February when LeBron James nailed an overtime-forcing shot with less than two seconds on the clock, ultimately leading to a Wine & Gold victory.

Cleveland vanquished the Wizards once more on the road and eventually won the season series 2-1.

The two teams' first meeting of the 2017-18 regular season will take place in Washington on Friday, November 3. They will then lock horns back in The Land on December 17 before meeting two more times to round out the series.

On Deck

Following their matchup with the Wizards, the Cavs will head back home to take on the Bulls on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Cavs will then finish up preseason play with a road trip to the Sunshine State as they take on the Orlando Magic on October 13 at Amway Center.

GET TICKETS | VIEW FULL SCHEDULE