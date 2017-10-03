CavsHawks Game Preview - October 4, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers open the 2017 Preseason on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Despite dropping three of four games to the Hawks last season, the Wine & Gold are looking to return to their recent domination of Atlanta - a team they've swept twice in the last three postseasons.

Cleveland (0-0) hits the court with a veteran-heavy lineup as well as plenty of new faces. This past offseason, the Cavaliers signed 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, three-time NBA All-Star and former MVP Derrick Rose, Jose Calderon, Jeff Green and Cedi Osman. Cleveland also acquired two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas, along with Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic.

Atlanta (0-1) had a busy offseason as well, trading away former All-Star center Dwight Howard and the 31st pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick.

The Hawks fell to the Miami Heat this past Sunday, 96-90, in their first matchup of the 2017 Preseason. Atlanta nabbed 14 steals while Dennis Schroder and Dewayne Dedmon led the Hawks in scoring with 12 points apiece.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#1 - Derrick Rose #9 - Dwyane Wade #5 - J.R. Smith #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #17 Dennis Schroder #24 - Kent Bazemore #12 - Taurean Prince #7 - Ersan Ilyasova #14 - Dewayne Dedmon

Status Update: (Cavs) - LeBron James, (Left ankle, Out), Cedi Osman, (Low back spasms, TBD)

Status Update: (Hawks) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Cavs were on the right side of history last year when they dropped 25 three-pointers against the Hawks this past March, setting the single game regular season record.

This isn't the first time Cleveland broke a major record against Atlanta. During the 2016 NBA Playoffs, the Wine & Gold broke the postseason record for most threes made in a game.

Overall, the Cavaliers run the show when the Hawks come to The Land with a 63-49 home-court advantage.

On Deck

The Wine & Gold continue preseason action on Friday night at The Q when they host the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The slate of games will feature one more home contest at Quicken Loans Arena on Tues., Oct. 10 versus the Chicago Bulls. The team will also hit the road for two away contests against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 8 and Orlando Magic on Oct. 13.

GET TICKETS | VIEW FULL SCHEDULE