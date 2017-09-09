Daily News - September 9, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tyronn Lue likes Cavaliers' moves, beyond Kyrie Irving trade

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tyronn Lue said Thursday he thinks the Cavs "added the right pieces to this team" this summer.

Sure, you may be thinking, what else would expect the Cleveland coach to say? Especially with general manager Koby Altman seated to his immediate left, and new Cavs Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Ante Zizic also sharing the dais.

Nah, Koby swung and missed on a couple of these moves? Not likely. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

'LeBron 15' shoe debuts at fashion-week show

Author: Mark Bona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James' latest shoe, which debuted Thursday night, blends style and technology.

Nike basketball shoe designer Jason Petrie is behind the shoe. Long gone are the days of simple high-top Chuck Taylors. Here's the company's description:

"The shoe's key innovations include a next-generation Flyknit construction that provides strategic stretch, a locked-in fit and durability. Underfoot is a fully articulated cushioning system that combines Max Air and Zoom Air units, while a full-bootie construction offers a secure, one-to-one fit."

James modeled the shoe for a Kith Sport runway show during New York Fashion Week. GQ magazine says there will be four variations: Gray, tan, one with floral embroidery and one emblazoned with 'SVSM' - referencing his alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Lloyd: Jae Crowder's defensive tenacity will fit in well with Cavaliers

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: The Athletic

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- As Boston was overhauling its roster this summer, Jae Crowder approached management with a concern over the amount of wings the Celtics were stockpiling. Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward joined an already impressive list of names fighting for minutes.

“I just wanted to know the direction,” Crowder said. “I think they gave it to me with this trade.”

In Cleveland, the line of wings is nearly as long as it is in Boston. But Crowder’s name is assured of rising near the top. Crowder joins newcomers like Jeff Green and Cedi Osman as well as holdovers like LeBron James, J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert and Kyle Korver to give the Cavs a deep array of shooters and defenders.

Teams seek athletic wings now as frantically as they searched for big men 25 years ago. Crowder is versatile enough to defend shooting guards and power forwards alike, which will help keep him on the floor more alongside James.- CLICK HERE to read full story.

