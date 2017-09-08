Daily News - September 8, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers unveil changes to Quicken Loans Arena court

Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers home court will have a new, modern look for the 2017-18 season, as the team unveiled "The Shield" at center court and a fresh makeover that prominently features the color black.

The new floor design is the latest update to the Cavs revamped brand. Earlier this summer, the team released a new uniform collection featuring a fresh color palette along with the Nike Swoosh and Goodyear Wingfoot.

In the new court design, designed by the Cavaliers graphics team and constructed by Cincinnati Floor Company, the Cavaliers opted to spotlight "The Shield," which the team says represents the Cavs' commitment to "Defend The Land" and is a nod to the resilience of the passionate Cleveland fan base. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' plan for Isaiah Thomas' hip 'non-surgical'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cavaliers' plan to nurse Isaiah Thomas' injured right hip back to health is "non-surgical," general manager Koby Altman said Thursday.

"Y'all hear that?" Thomas chimed in, following Altman's statement. "Everybody wants to be doctors now."

The Cavs introduced Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Ante Zizic in a news conference Thursday -- the three players they acquired from Boston in a trade for Kyrie Irving last month.

Altman, who was flanked by Thomas and coach Tyronn Lue, made clear that he did not want either Thomas or anyone else to discuss the hip injury that cost Thomas the last three games of the Eastern Conference finals last season and will apparently cause him to miss at least a portion of the 2017-18 season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jae Crowder's coincidental meeting with Kyrie Irving and house hunting with J.R. Smith

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Jae Crowder and Kyrie Irving suffered the same, awkward coincidence after learning they had been traded for one another.

Days after it was announced that the Cavs were shipping Irving to the Boston Celtics for Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, another player and a draft pick, Crowder and Irving bumped into one another at the Four Seasons in Atlanta.

Crowder, whose family is from the Atlanta area, was picking up a friend at the hotel, while Irving was staying there to film a movie. Irving was in the car behind Crowder in front of the hotel.

The kicker to all of this -- the trade had not been finalized because the Cavs were considering their options after examining Thomas' injured right hip. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

