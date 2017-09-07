Daily News - September 7, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Isaiah Thomas: 'Don't mess with the Cavaliers this season'

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Isaiah Thomas saved all discussion about his injured right hip for his introductory press conference with the Cavs Thursday.

Thomas, 5-9 All-Star point guard who's coming to Cleveland, penned a piece for the Players' Tribune Wednesday in which he declared "(y)ou are not going to want to mess with the Cavs this year."

He confirmed the numerous reports that he was emotionally hurt by the trade in which the Boston Celtics sent him, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn's No. 1 pick, and a 2020 second rounder from Miami to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles as team prepares to discuss Kyrie Irving trade -- Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook as the team prepares to introduce Isaiah Thomas at a press conference:

1. I don't know exactly what Isaiah Thomas will say about his comeback from his hip injury. But here is what the Cavs should tell their newly-acquired guard from the Boston Celtics: "Take your time. Work on being ready for later in the regular season and the playoffs."

2. There is no reason to rush the return of Thomas. None. From the moment LeBron James arrived in the summer of 2014, the real season is the playoffs. The Cavs want to win enough games to have a decent spot in the Eastern Conference. They don't have to win it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas on trade to Cavaliers: ‘It still hurts’

Author: Associated Press

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

BOSTON: Isaiah Thomas’ two sons had different reactions to his trade from the Celtics to the Cavaliers.

His older son, James, is excited that his dad will get to play alongside LeBron James. Thomas’ younger son, Jaiden, had fallen in love with Boston and was afraid that Cleveland won’t have any skate parks.

“Everything about that trade, everything that I was feeling in my heart in those moments — they got it down to the only two things that mattered,” Thomas said in a 3,500-word post on The Players Tribune about the deal that sent him to the Cavaliers for fellow All-Star Kyrie Irving.. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

