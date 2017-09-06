Daily News - September 6, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Isaiah Thomas begins to open up about being traded to Cavaliers

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas is beginning to speak about being traded to the Cavs.

Yes, pictures have circulated the Internet and social media the past few days of Thomas wearing Cavs clothes and getting settled at Cleveland Clinic Courts, but for the first time Tuesday night he acknowledged being dealt from Boston to Cleveland with an Instagram post.

Thomas, the 5-9 All-Star guard who is rehabbing a torn labrum and other injuries in his right hip, shared footage of the sequel to a documentary upcoming in which he stars, called "Book of Isaiah." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Position-by-Position: Guarded Optimism

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Bolstered Backcourt

Most teams that taste the level of success the Cavaliers have – reaching the Finals in three straight seasons – don’t spend the summer re-tooling the current NBA game’s most important position. But that was the spot Cleveland found itself in this past summer.

Not long after the Wine & Gold’s season wrapped up in Oakland, word leaked that four-time All-Star Kyrie Irving was unhappy with his situation in Cleveland and wanted out. And in late August, the Cavaliers’ new brass appeased Uncle Drew – shipping him to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Nets unprotected first rounder next year and Miami’s second round pick in 2020. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas' injury is potentially far more serious than you know

Author: Tom Haberstroh

Publication: ESPN.com

ISAIAH THOMAS YELLED out, and then he disappeared among the bodies.

The 5-foot-9 Boston Celtics point guard had just collided with Karl-Anthony Towns mid-air, one of four Minnesota Timberwolves defenders who had contested Thomas' layup early in the third quarter of a March 15 matchup. For a moment, Thomas couldn't be seen on the telecast, eclipsed by the swarm of Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Brandon Rush and Gorgui Dieng.

As the layup fell wayside without a referee's whistle, Thomas tumbled to the TD Garden floor and ended up facedown, inches from the feet of a seated cameraman. Then Towns, the largest man on the court, lost his balance and collapsed onto Thomas' back, pressing the point guard's body even farther into the hardwood. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

