Daily News - September 5, 2017

New Cleveland Cavaliers G Isaiah Thomas pictured at Cleveland Clinic Courts

Author: Dave "Dino" DeNatale

Publication: WKYC

CLEVELAND - One of the newest members of the Cleveland Cavaliers has arrived in his new city.

Guard Isaiah Thomas had his picture taken in front of his new locker at Cleveland Clinic Courts (he'll apparently be wearing #3 for the Cavs) as well as on the practice floor taking shots.

Thomas' wife, Kayla Wallace Thomas, captured the images of her husband on an Instagram story. Here's how it looks together thanks to this tweet by ESPN's Chris Forsberg: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas comes to Cleveland to begin rehab this week

Author: Kurt Helin

Publication: NBC Sports

Nobody knows when Isaiah Thomas will take the court for the Cavaliers. Including Thomas. Will it be early in the season? Closer to Thanksgiving? Christmas? All the way to the All-Star break?

The answer to that question will start to come this week, when Thomas heads to Cleveland to start rehab with the team’s medical staff, reports Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Cavs don’t have a timetable of return for Thomas, the 5-9, two-time All-Star who was the biggest name player Cleveland received in exchange for Kyrie Irving. Multiple sources told cleveland.com the team “is not going to rush it” with Thomas, but is optimistic he’ll return to the court in the 2017-18 season and play at his usually high level… - CLICK HERE to read full story.