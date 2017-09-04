Daily News - September 4, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs Notes: Love, Shumpert, Rose

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Many around the NBA seem to think this could be a banner year for Kevin Love now that Kyrie Irving is gone.

That’s not to say the Cleveland Cavaliers will be better off without Irving, or that Irving held back Love (not entirely, anyway). Some just think that when Love got the ball in the fourth quarter last season, most of the passes to him were delivered by LeBron James — and only James.

Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto wrote about this very subject in his Sunday notes.

Mega-trade of Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas doesn't change much in East

Author: David Aldridge

Publication: NBA.com

All eyes in Boston will be on Kyrie Irving once the 2017-18 season begins.

The first few seconds of your first earthquake are disconcerting. You don’t know what’s happening. The undulation, the noise, the inability to focus -- it’s all disconcerting. But once you’ve been in a few, you know the feeling. You don’t relax, but you don’t panic, either.

Such is another week in the dramatic life of LeBron James. Another 'quake? Big deal. It's like he lives in a village called Frackingtown.