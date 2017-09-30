Daily News - September 30, 2017
Michael J. LeBrecht II
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Dwyane Wade again gave money back to play for winner, this time in Cleveland
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Dwyane Wade believes he's passed on nearly $30 million over his career for the chance to play for championships.
"I'll probably go on record and say that I've given back the most money in the NBA," Wade said.
Wade is in Cleveland now, playing for the Cavaliers and alongside his close friend LeBron James with a shot at a title, because Wade "gave back" nearly $8 million of the $23.8 million the Chicago Bulls owed him this season so he could be free. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tyronn Lue says Cavaliers will follow NBA's new rest policy
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said his team would follow the league's new resting policy, which means LeBron James will be playing in every road and national TV game so long as he is healthy.
If any team rests any healthy player out of a road game or "high profile" national TV game, it will be fined $100,000 by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The Cavs play 39 games on national TV this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
2017 Training Camp Day 4 Notebook
Author: Joe Gabriele
Publication: Cavs.com
There were league-wide whispers about it all summer long, but on Friday afternoon in the flesh, it officially became a reality: future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade is a Cleveland Cavalier.
On a squad already filled to the brim with veteran talent, the 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA Champion signifies the most talented club Cleveland has ever sent to the hardwood. And after Friday’s practice, Wade made his first public appearance at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Wade was introduced to the collective media by Cavs GM Koby Altman – who’s had an offseason for the ages. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
