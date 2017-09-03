Daily News - September 3, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Isaiah Thomas is warming to the Cavaliers -- check out his sweatshirt

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Isaiah Thomas was said to have been upset about being traded by Boston, but he's warming to the idea of playing for the Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers.

Thomas, while visiting his hometown of Tacoma, Wash., this week, posed for a photo with local teen Elijah LaBow (above) at the mall. As you can see, Thomas is wearing a Cavaliers sweatshirt. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Love, Jae Crowder, Q deal, Terry's Talkin'

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I was talking to an NBA executive about the Cleveland Cavaliers situation.

He's another veteran NBA person who is astounded with Kyrie Irving wanting to be traded. Three trips to the NBA Finals and leading the team in shots per game was not enough to keep Irving content.

Irving averaged 25 points last season, the best of his six-year career.

So it's not as if Irving had to turn into another Foots Walker or John Bagley just to accommodate LeBron James.

Cavs fans know that story. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs should not rush Isaiah Thomas onto court, Jeff Schudel says

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

The blockbuster trade sending guard Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets was completed on Aug. 30 when the Celtics agreed to add a 2020 second-round pick acquired from Miami in the deal.

Now the question becomes when Thomas will be ready to play, because his injured hip is what held the trade up for a week in the first place.

“I am not damaged,” Thomas told ESPN. “Maybe I’m not going to be back as soon this season as everyone wants me to be, but I’m going to be back, and I’m going to be the same player again.”

Cavaliers training camp opens on Sept. 25. The first regular season game is Oct. 17 at Quicken Loans Arena against the Celtics. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

