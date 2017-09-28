Daily News - September 28, 2017
David Dow/NBAE Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Dwyane Wade signs one-year, $2.3 million contract with Cavaliers
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dwyane Wade, a 12-time All-Star guard and three-time NBA champion, signed his one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Cavaliers Wednesday.
Wade officially cleared waivers at 5 p.m. and inked immediately, making sure he got the deal done in time to participate in the team's evening practice session.
"We're extremely happy that Dwyane chose to join us in Cleveland and become a core part of helping us achieve success at the highest level," Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. "Dwyane has proven time and time again that he is a leader and competitor of the highest caliber and that his focus is centered on the ultimate goal. The deep commitment and consistency that he has shown to the game as a 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Champion is remarkable and he's going to be a difference maker on the court and in the locker room with our team." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: What is best role for Dwyane Wade?
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook with Dwayne Wade coming to town:
1. Doesn't it seem that about everyone in the NBA not with the Golden State Warriors or named Kyrie wants to play with LeBron James. Derrick Rose and Wade both took less money to sign with the Cavs. They also will probably have smaller roles on the team than if they had signed with a less-talented roster.
2. It's fun to play the lineup game with the Cavaliers. And I'm not even talking about having Isaiah Thomas available. The former Boston Celtics guard is out until January, although several sources have told me it could earlier. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James says 'honesty' is the key to his on-court chemistry with Dwyane Wade
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Few bonds in the NBA are as tight as the one between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade -- two stars and "brothers" that spend plenty of time together off the court. On Wednesday night, hours after Wade signed with the Cavs and completed his first practice, the two celebrated the exciting reunion with dinner and some wine.
But as evidenced by their four years together in Miami, going to the NBA Finals each year and winning a pair of championships while raising the bar around the league, their on-court chemistry is just as strong. James labeled it "organic."
"I think it's just the whole honesty thing," James said. "When you can be honest with somebody no matter what's going on and your games translate, it works very easily. He tells me when I eff up, and I tell him the same thing. We get on each other. We've always been like that especially four years that we played with one another and even before that when just used to text. I watched his games and told him things he could've done better and vice versa. It's just a brotherhood that we have." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (9/28) Dwyane Wade to wear No. 9 for Cleveland Cavaliers, Cedi Osman will pick new number Cleveland.com
- (9/28) LeBron James excited his 'best friend' Dwyane Wade coming to Cavaliers, but could've had full Team Banana Boat Cleveland.com
- (9/28) Cavs improve their chances with Wade but the job gets even tougher for Tyronn Lue -- Bud Shaw's Sports Spin Cleveland.com
- (9/28) LeBron James 'happier' this year, even before Dwyane Wade picked the Cavaliers Cleveland.com
- (9/28) Cavaliers to cut JaCorey Williams, make room for Dwyane Wade Cleveland.com
- (9/28) Dwyane Wade joins Cavs: 7 things you may not know Cleveland.com
- (9/28) 2017 Training Camp Day 2 Notebook Cavs.com
- (9/28) Wade And Wine & Gold Cavs.com
- (9/28) LeBron James overcome with childlike joy as best friend Dwyane Wade joins Cavaliers Akron Beacon Journal
- (9/28) Dwyane Wade joins Cavs, now it's a matter of figuring out his role The Athletic
- (9/28) Lloyd: Dwyane Wade once convinced LeBron James to leave Cleveland. Now that he's returning the favor, what does he have left? The Athletic
- (9/28) Dwyane Wade makes it official, signs with Cavaliers News-Herald
- (9/28) LeBron James thrilled to be teammates again with Dwyane Wade News-Herald
- (9/28) "That's one of my best friends" Dwyane Wade officially reunites with LeBron James Medina Gazette
- (9/28) Adding Dwyane Wade is a no risk, high reward move for Cavs Waiting For Next Year
- (9/28) 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers Player Preview: Richard Jefferson Fear the Sword
- (9/28) 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers Player Preview: Jose Calderon Fear the Sword
- (9/28) Cavs Notes: LeBron, Wade, Lue Amico Hoops
- (9/28) Wade signing, headed to first Cavs practice Amico Hoops
- (9/28) One Team, One Stat -- Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James set all-time record from the corners NBA.com
- (9/28) Dwyane Wade signs one-year, $2.3M deal with Cavaliers ESPN.com
- (9/28) LeBron happy to be reunited with Dwyane Wade ESPN.com
- (9/28) The LeBron-Wade duo is reunited, and the stakes are as high as ever ESPN.com
- (9/28) Dwyane Wade wants to wear Heat jersey again -- before retirement ESPN.com
- (9/28) LeBron And The Cavs Could Make Dwyane Wade Young Again FiveThirtyEight
- (9/28) Dwyane Wade is reuniting with LeBron James in Cleveland: 3 burning questions CBS Sports
- (9/28) Dwyane Wade and LeBron James Are About to Create an Act II, in Cleveland NY Times
- (9/28) Why Sign Dwyane Wade? To Keep LeBron James's Spirits Up SI.com
- (9/28) LeBron James ecstatic about adding Dwyane Wade to Cavs USA Today