Daily News - September 28, 2017

Dwyane Wade signs one-year, $2.3 million contract with Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dwyane Wade, a 12-time All-Star guard and three-time NBA champion, signed his one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Cavaliers Wednesday.

Wade officially cleared waivers at 5 p.m. and inked immediately, making sure he got the deal done in time to participate in the team's evening practice session.

"We're extremely happy that Dwyane chose to join us in Cleveland and become a core part of helping us achieve success at the highest level," Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. "Dwyane has proven time and time again that he is a leader and competitor of the highest caliber and that his focus is centered on the ultimate goal. The deep commitment and consistency that he has shown to the game as a 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Champion is remarkable and he's going to be a difference maker on the court and in the locker room with our team." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: What is best role for Dwyane Wade?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook with Dwayne Wade coming to town:

1. Doesn't it seem that about everyone in the NBA not with the Golden State Warriors or named Kyrie wants to play with LeBron James. Derrick Rose and Wade both took less money to sign with the Cavs. They also will probably have smaller roles on the team than if they had signed with a less-talented roster.

2. It's fun to play the lineup game with the Cavaliers. And I'm not even talking about having Isaiah Thomas available. The former Boston Celtics guard is out until January, although several sources have told me it could earlier. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James says 'honesty' is the key to his on-court chemistry with Dwyane Wade

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Few bonds in the NBA are as tight as the one between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade -- two stars and "brothers" that spend plenty of time together off the court. On Wednesday night, hours after Wade signed with the Cavs and completed his first practice, the two celebrated the exciting reunion with dinner and some wine.

But as evidenced by their four years together in Miami, going to the NBA Finals each year and winning a pair of championships while raising the bar around the league, their on-court chemistry is just as strong. James labeled it "organic."

"I think it's just the whole honesty thing," James said. "When you can be honest with somebody no matter what's going on and your games translate, it works very easily. He tells me when I eff up, and I tell him the same thing. We get on each other. We've always been like that especially four years that we played with one another and even before that when just used to text. I watched his games and told him things he could've done better and vice versa. It's just a brotherhood that we have." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

