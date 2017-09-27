Daily News - September 27, 2017
Joe Sykes
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Is LeBron James out to prove a point?
Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook:
1. I had several people who were at Cavs Media Day ask me, "Doesn't it seem like LeBron is in a great mood?" I was thinking the same thing. LeBron James was extremely upbeat. And I think Kyrie Irving leaving could be part of the reason.
2. Don't misunderstand. I'm not saying Irving's trade demand and the eventual deal to the Boston Celtics was engineered by James. Just the opposite. The Cavs star wanted Irving to stay, and did reach out to Irving before the trade was made. But James seems to have an added incentive to show he can get back to The Finals and win a title minus Irving, whom he continually called "The Kid." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
What Dwyane Wade brings to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- During a four-year stretch, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade formed the NBA's most menacing duo, turning the Miami Heat into a dynasty.
When reports surfaced about Wade agreeing to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers following his buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls, many started thinking back to those memorable, highlight-filled years in Miami. But that was a long time ago. And the player that was once James' perfect sidekick is not the one the Cavs will be signing Wednesday.
Still, Wade showed last year in Chicago he can still be effective, averaging 18.3 points on 43 percent shooting to go with 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 29.9 minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Dwyane Wade to sign with Cavaliers, reunite with LeBron James
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- No more heavy leaning for Dwyane Wade. He'll sign with the Cavaliers when he clears waivers on Wednesday.
Wade, 35, a 12-time All-Star and close friend to LeBron James, is joining Cleveland's talent-laden roster for his 15th season on a one-year contract, multiple sources told cleveland.com.
He'll make $2.3 million from the Cavs, the veteran's minimum, sources said, after securing an approximately $16 million buyout of his $23.8 million contract from the Chicago Bulls. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
