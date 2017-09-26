Daily News - September 26, 2017
Jason Miller
Dwayne Wade leaning heavily toward Cavaliers
Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- Dwyane Wade is leaning heavily toward the Cavaliers as his new team once he clears waivers and may have already decided on a reunion with LeBron James, league sources with knowledge of Wade's thinking told cleveland.com.
Wade, 35, a 12-time All-Star and close friend to LeBron James, is expected to clear waivers Wednesday, when he is free to sign with any team. He accepted an approximately $16 million buyout of his $23.8 million contract from the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.
Wade has given no indication publicly what he will do, and at least three teams -- the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and his old team the Miami Heat -- are interested in him. His agent is taking calls from those teams and others, and Wade told the Associated Press he would do his due diligence as well.
But a prominent league source outside of James' circle with knowledge of Wade's thinking told cleveland.com that Wade "has no intention of going anywhere else." Sources close to James have long believed he would come to Cleveland in the event of a buyout. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Dan Gilbert disavows politics in statement ahead of appearance with Ivanka Trump
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert released a statement Monday afternoon in which he said his companies' "interests are in the policies at the federal level, and not the politics surrounding the elections."
Gilbert, a billionaire who owns Quicken Loans and several real estate and development companies in Detroit, is to appear Tuesday with Ivanka Trump at an event celebrating $200 million in federal grants for technical education and training.
He also appeared at the White House over the summer with President Donald Trump, and Quicken Loans contributed $750,000 to Trump's inauguration. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James latest Nike shoes shine at Cavs media day
Author: Troy Smith
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cavaliers Media Day isn't just a time to see players in new uniforms or hear them talk about the upcoming season. It's also a time to check out shoes.
LeBron James continued to preview the Nike LeBron 15 by showing of a colorful version during Cavs Media Day on Monday. The latest pair features shades of blue and red with a gold strip in the front and back.
James officially unveiled the LeBron 15 during the Kith Sport Fashion Show a few weeks back. The LeBron 15 is expected to hit stores next month for the low (not so much) price of $185. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
