Daily News - September 24, 2017

What if Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’ was about LeBron James’ pending free agency

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James is leaving the Cavaliers next summer. Or, he isn't.

Wouldn't it be great if James' pending free agency were that simple? If every Tweet, every courtside appearance at Summer League games, every whisper from bloggers and TMZ and NBA hangers on didn't generate breathless speculation about James' future?

When James speaks to the media Monday for the first time since losing Game 5 of the Finals, he is going to be asked about next summer.

When James speaks to the media Monday for the first time since losing Game 5 of the Finals, he is going to be asked about next summer.

Barring some shocking development, he's going to make clear he doesn't know what he's going to do, whether or not he'll opt out of his contract and become a free agent. He'll probably say his only focus is winning this season with the Cavs.

Lebron James blasts Donald Trump, says visiting White House no longer an honor

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James joined President Donald Trump on the playground of insults, calling the leader of the free world a "bum" on Twitter Saturday.

James' Tweet was in reference to one from Trump, who said he withdrew an offer to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to visit the White House because Stephen Curry was "hesitating."

On Friday, of course, Curry told The Jump's Rachel Nichols that he would vote not to attend the White House, though the Warriors hadn't even formally received an invite from the Trump administration.

LeBron calls Trump ‘bum’ after president’s tweet on Curry, NFL Players

Author: Christine Lucey and Tim Reynolds

Publication: AP

SOMERSET, N.J.: President Donald Trump denounced protests by NFL players and rescinded a White House invitation for NBA champion Stephen Curry in a two-day rant that targeted top professional athletes and brought swift condemnation from league executives and star players alike on Saturday.

Wading into thorny issues of race and politics, Trump’s comments in a Friday night speech and a series of Saturday tweets drew sharp responses from some of the nation’s top athletes, with LeBron James calling the president a “bum.”

Trump started by announcing that Curry, the immensely popular two-time MVP for the Golden State Warriors, would not be welcome at the White House for the commemorative visit traditionally made by championship teams after Curry indicated he didn't want to come. Later, Trump reiterated what he said at a rally in Alabama the previous night — that NFL players who kneel for the national anthem should be fired.

Cavs Dribble: Nets pick, Felder, Shumpert

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

1. The Cavs are accepting calls about the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick, acquired in the Kyrie Irving trade with the Boston Celtics. And one opposing general manager said not everything has to be about DeMarcus Cousins or other big men.

2. In fact, the Cavs may want to think smaller if they decide to trade the pick, the GM said.

3. So, which name did the GM mention? Answer: Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. "This isn't to be taken seriously," the GM told Amico Hoops. "Tell your readers this is just two guys talking, not an actual real-life rumor."

Trump attacks Warriors’ Curry. LeBron James’s Retort: ‘U Bum.’

Author: Ken Belson and Julie Hirschfeld Davis

Publication: NY Times

President Trump took aim at two of the world’s most powerful sports leagues and some of their most popular athletes, directly inserting himself into an already fiery debate over race, social justice and athlete activism and stoking a running battle on social media over his comments.

In a speech on Friday and a series of tweets on Saturday, he urged N.F.L. owners to fire players who do not stand for the national anthem, suggested that football is declining because it is not as violent as it once was and seemed to disinvite the N.B.A. champion Golden State Warriors from the traditional White House visit because of their star player Stephen Curry’s public opposition to him.

Speaking in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday, the president used an expletive to describe players who kneel or sit during the anthem to protest police brutality against black Americans and other forms of social injustice.