Daily News - September 22, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kendrick Perkins invited to Cavaliers' training camp, joined team at LeBron James' workouts

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Kendrick Perkins joined the Cavaliers at LeBron James' minicamp in Santa Barbara, Calif., and will come to training camp next week, sources told cleveland.com.

Perkins, 32, played for the Cavs in 2014-15 and was out of the NBA last season. He's interested in an NBA comeback and is apparently in great shape, judging by the team photo shared by multiple Cavs on their various social media platforms.

But Perkins, a 6-10 center who is popular in the Cavs' locker room, is not likely to make the team. Cleveland already has 15 players under guaranteed contract and is $18.6 million over the league's luxury tax line - which means it would cost the team millions to cut someone else and give a roster spot to Perkins. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas will bring different look to Cavaliers offense if healthy: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Months ago, in the midst of the NBA Finals, as the Cleveland Cavaliers were trying to crawl out of a daunting 0-2 hole, they had kept Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson below his season scoring average. It was a small victory for a team looking to latch onto any positive in a series where the eventual result seemed obvious.

Following practice, when I asked one of the members of the coaching staff about the success against Thompson, he responded with a stunning name: Kyrie Irving.

What? The All-Star point guard known for his scoring exploits, the same one often vilified because of his shoddy defense, was suddenly being praised for Thompson's inconsistency in the first two games of the NBA Finals? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

So are the Cavaliers gonna trade the Brooklyn pick or no? Hey, Joe!

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Do you have a Cavs question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Joe? Submit it here or tweet @joevardon.

This is the first 'Hey, Joe!' of the 2017-18 season. In honor of that, I'm answering a career-high 12 questions, counting the video above. You'll have to scroll this post to find out of there's a snowball's chance the Cavs ever trade that coveted Brooklyn pick, and find all kinds of interesting discussion on Cleveland's roster.

And, yes, the cement truck behind my head is pretty sweet. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: