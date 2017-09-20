Daily News - September 20, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers extend partnership with Cleveland Clinic

Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- On the 10th anniversary of Cleveland Clinic Courts, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced a partnership extension with the Cleveland Clinic, a new multi-year agreement that will continue Cleveland Clinic's role as the team's official health care provider.

"The Cavaliers' longtime relationship with Cleveland Clinic has thrived for over 20 years because of our shared values to perform and deliver at the very highest level and a mutual commitment to serve our Northeast Ohio community," Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena CEO Len Komoroski said. "Cleveland Clinic is the global leader in healthcare, a tremendous community asset, and plays an essential role in our organization. They live near the center of our identity platform and how we approach operating our team, which makes our relationship much more than just a partnership. We are fortunate to have them by our side, and are proud to carry the Cleveland Clinic name in such close association with our brand."

With the partnership, the Clinic will continue to hold naming rights to the Cavaliers' state-of-the-art practice and training facility in Independence as well as provide the highest quality healthcare and medical services for all players, their families and Cavaliers employees into the next decade. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers forward Jeff Green's life was saved at the Cleveland Clinic and Tyronn Lue helped nurse him back to basketball health

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Jeff Green came to the Cleveland Clinic in January of 2012 so Dr. Lars Svensson could fix his damaged heart.

And then the following season, it was Boston Celtics assistant coach Tyronn Lue's job to help Green get back to the formidable pro he was before Svensson saved his life.

Green, 31, a 6-9 forward, signed a one-year deal for the league-minimum $2.3 million with the Cavaliers this offseason. He'll get a chance to speak at the team's media day Monday, where he might mention the opportunity to play for an NBA championship and alongside LeBron James as reasons why he chose Cleveland.

But there is a certain level of personal and professional comfort here for Green. He's playing for a coach in Lue who might know him better than any coach in the NBA. And he's back in the town where Svensson once stitched his heart back together.

Those are two sizable crutches on which Green can lean this year as he tries to rebound from the worst of his nine pro seasons in 2016-17. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Reliving LeBron James's Block in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals

Author: Richard Sharp, Ben Golliver

Publication: SI.com

The 2016 NBA Finals was one of the greatest sports finals in history. We all know how the story goes, the Warriors blew a 3-1 series lead and LeBron James finally brought a title to the Cleveland. But how was the experience in person? Ben Golliver recently sat down with Andrew Sharp in the latest Open Floor to discuss his memories of Game 7, Warriors fans and 'The Block'.

(This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

It's Game 7 of the NBA Finals—the block, the shot, the stop and the shock. I really think in that arena and I don't want to call the Golden State Warriors fans spoiled before that game but it always seemed like there was this feeling that somehow the Warriors were going to figure it out and as that series started slipping away, the concern level definitely ramped up. But in the back of my mind I was like they will find someway to just pull this off. - CLICK HERE to read full story.