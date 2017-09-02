Daily News - September 2, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kyrie Irving finally addressed his relationship with LeBron James

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Kyrie Irving called playing for three years with LeBron James on the Cavs "awesome," and told Boston reporters Friday that "I'd be telling you guys a lie if I didn't tell you how much I learned from that guy.

"The perfection of the craft comes in a variety of forms, and you watch and you ask a lot of the great players -- what does it take to be great?" Irving said, at his introductory press conference with the Celtics. Gordon Hayward, another new Boston addition, was seated next to Irving.

"And I've had the unique opportunity to play with one of the greats, and it was awesome," Irving said. "At times it was all over, just like it is in any other team, and when you look back and you're eternally grateful for the moments that you had and you shared, you're able to put peace with that journey and start anew."

Irving, 25, asked to be traded from the Cavs in July, and according to numerous sources, it was primarily because he wanted to get away from James and his considerable shadow. Irving said Friday he and James have not spoken since. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas' road to a comeback with Cavaliers begins Tuesday in Cleveland

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- New Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas is set to arrive Sunday and begin his rehab work on his injured right hip with team doctors and training staff on Tuesday.

The Cavs don’t have a timetable of return for Thomas, the 5-9, two-time All-Star who was the biggest name player Cleveland received in exchange for Kyrie Irving. Multiple sources told cleveland.com the team “is not going to rush it” with Thomas, but is optimistic he’ll return to the court in the 2017-18 season and play at his usually high level.

Though Thomas was upset to have been traded by the Celtics, he’s “fully committed” to playing for Cleveland, a source said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The upside of the Irving trade? The Cavs haven't lost ground in the East...yet -- Bud Shaw's Sports Spin

Author: Bud Shaw

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - So much for my theory that Kyrie Irving needed to explain himself lest people think flat earth theory isn't the half of his odd logic.

"It was my time to do what was best for me in terms of my intentions, and that's going after something bigger than myself, and obviously being in an environment that was conducive for my potential," Irving told reporters in Boston Friday.

"I think that statement is just self explanatory because it's pretty direct in terms of what my intent is -- it's to be happy and be with a group of individuals that I can grow with."

If that statement is self-explanatory, so is quantum physics and electromagnetic field theory. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

