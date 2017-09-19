Daily News - September 19, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kyrie Irving doesn't believe he owes LeBron James an explanation for leaving Cavaliers; is 'ecstatic' to join Celtics

Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving said Monday on ESPN's First Take that he didn't speak to LeBron James prior to informing Cavs management he wanted to be traded earlier this summer.

"Why would I have to?" Irving asked, before going deeper on the subject. "I think we're forgetting one important thing. As you sit up here, you guys are professionals, I don't think you owe anything to another person in terms of figuring out what you want to do with your life and it's not anything personal.

"I'm not here to go at any particular person or the organization because I have nothing but love for Cleveland, and I have nothing but love for the times I spent there. It's nothing about that.

"There comes a time where you mature as an individual and it's time to make that decision and there is no looking back from that standpoint and there is no time to figure out how to save someone's feelings when ultimately you have to be selfish in figuring out what you want to do." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas to attend LeBron James' minicamp for Cavaliers at UC-Santa Barbara on Tuesday

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James is hosting his Cavaliers teammates at the University of California-Santa Barbara Tuesday for a few workouts ahead of the start of training camp next week.

This is the second consecutive year the workouts are slated for UC-Santa Barbara, expected to stretch over a period of days.

Isaiah Thomas, the two-time All-Star and All-NBA point guard who joined the Cavs this summer as part of a blockbuster trade but is expected to miss the start of the season with a hip injury, will attend James' workouts, a source told cleveland.com.

In addition to James' teammates (we'll get to them in a minute), coach Tyronn Lue and staff are expected to attend as well, though the coaches will be there to watch. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James thanks service workers at The Q, Cavs for opening up to Akron students

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Freshmen from Akron Public Schools who call LeBron James a mentor were welcomed to The Q Monday, where the Cavs and employees who work inside the arena opened up so the students could get a tour.

James, who mentors children with various challenges in Akron through his LeBron James Family Foundation, thanked the service workers and Cavaliers' front office employees in an Instagram post Monday evening for making The Q available to his students. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

