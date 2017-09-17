Daily News - September 17, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Another day, another report of LeBron to LA

Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Everyone outside of Cleveland seems to think Cavaliers star LeBron James is Los Angeles-bound after the season, and you can now add Peter Vecsey’s source to the list.

Vecsey is a Hall-of-Fame and well-connected NBA writer who currently posts his columns and reports on a personal Patreon page (subscription required).

(Vecsey’s latest headline: “Exclusive – LeBron to sign with Lakers as free agent after season.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Richard Jefferson says Finals were closer than fans think

Author: Kurt Helin

Publication: Pro Basketball Talk

The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals 4-1, winning the first two games by 22 and 19 points, and for the series outscoring the Cavaliers by 6.7 points per 100 possessions. The Warriors were the better team.

Cleveland’s Richard Jefferson thinks the Finals were closer than you do.

Jefferson went on the Bill Simmons podcast at the Ringer and talked about the Finals (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area). - CLICK HERE to read full story.