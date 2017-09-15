Daily News - September 15, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Lue says Cavs will play with Love in mind

Sam Amico

Publication:Amico Hoops

Many around the NBA are predicting a banner season from Kevin Love, and an ESPN feature on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ power forward hammered home that very concept.

Among the believers? None other than Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

“Kevin is going to have the best year that he’s had here,” Lue told ESPN. “I thought he was great anyway. You keep bringing up [Chris] Bosh. What did Bosh average in Miami? Kevin averaged almost 20 [points] and 10 [rebounds] with two other All-Stars. If you are on a championship-caliber team, you have to sacrifice. But this year is going to be a big opportunity for him. We’re going to play through him more. He’s going to get those elbow touches again.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Ranking some of NBA's best duos heading into 2017-18 season

Author: Sekou Smith

Publication: NBA.com

Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. Bob Pettit and Ed Macauley. Walt Frazier and Willis Reed. Julius Erving and Moses Malone. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Larry Bird and Kevin McHale (or maybe Robert Parish). Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. And so many more.

Throughout NBA lore, dynamic duos have shaped just about every season. As we gear up for the 2017-18 season, the number of superstar tandems in the NBA is as present as ever. We take a look at the best of the best duos around the league these days and give our assessment of them.

First Five - CLICK HERE to read full story.

30 Teams in 30 Days: Despite changes in Cleveland, one constant remains for Cavaliers

Author: Shaun Powell

Publication: NBA.com

Today's team: Cleveland Cavaliers

2016-17 Record: 51-31

Who’s new: Isaiah Thomas (trade), Jae Crowder (trade), Ante Zizic (trade), Derrick Rose (free agency), Jeff Green (free agency), Jose Calderon (free agency)- CLICK HERE to read full story.

