Daily News - September 13, 2017

Indians manager Terry Francona nearly wiped out on his scooter after noticing Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue

Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Manager Terry Francona has helped the Cleveland Indians strike the perfect balance on offense and defense during the team's current 19-game winning streak, but finding his own balance was a bit more challenging on Sunday.

Francona told reporters prior to Tuesday's Indians vs. Tigers game at Progressive Field that he nearly wiped out into the bushes near his West 6th Street apartment on Sunday when he was getting on his motorized scooter to head toward the park around 11 a.m.

And he did so right in front of Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas will appear as himself on 'Law & Order: SVU'

Author: Mark Dawidziak

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NBC confirmed Tuesday that the Cleveland Cavaliers new point guard, Isaiah Thomas, will appear on an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," playing himself. The episode will air on WKYC Channel 3, probably in late October.

Thomas' cameo appearance occurs in the midst of a missing persons investigation. An NBA star for six years, Thomas played for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics before joining the Cavs in a trade this year.

Executive producer Dick Wolf's "Law & Order: SVU" has been on the air since 1999. The crime drama begins its 19th season at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, on Channel 3. The current cast includes Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza and Peter Scanavino. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Lloyd: Isaiah Thomas has a chip on his shoulder, but will it compensate for his hip: While We’re Waiting

Author: Scott Sargent

Publication: Waiting For Next Year

As Isaiah Thomas sat in the middle of a five-person panel, clad in a wine-colored suit that perfectly contrasted the Cleveland Cavaliers wordmark over his left shoulder, it was the team’s general manager, Koby Altman, who persistently deflected every question about the most discussed body part in the NBA. Here was Thomas, the team’s newest acquisition, a player who nearly totaled 30 points per night a season ago, who was not so much the object of inquiry, at least compared to his hip, being shielded by Altman who was taking direct inquiries about one of the most-discussed topics in the league, and casting them aside with authority.

“This is not going to turn into the Isaiah Thomas hip press conference,” Altman stated, following a question directed at Thomas, shrouded in a cape claiming to be ‘in fairness” to the team’s would-be starting point guard. It was this very hip that became the center of the NBA Universe throughout the month of August as Thomas was the focal point of a trade for former Cleveland Kyrie Irving, but it would be his hip that would have weeks pass between when the trade was initially announced and when it would be finally deemed official by the Cavaliers’ front office.

It takes a special set of circumstances to have a player who was All-NBA a season ago after leading the Eastern Conference in scoring, yet be downgraded year-over-year in terms of where he ranks among his NBA brethren, yet here were all parties, attempting to redirect all attention on those very circumstances. You have a team, with a first-year general manager, that traded it’s top-tier, superstar point guard for three players and a draft selection while reportedly fielding several other offers, but one of those players could be facing an injury that some feel could be career threatening. You have a player who warned that the Celtics would be “backing up the Brinks truck” this coming summer, but who may not see the court until the All-Star break—if at all. And you have all involved parties unwilling to discuss the situation at any length, so much so that Thomas would just gesture for Altman to respond at the very mention of the word “hip.”- CLICK HERE to read full story.

