Daily News - September 12, 2017

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade work out together in Los Angeles

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James and Dwyane Wade worked out together in Los Angeles Monday evening, with at least one member of the Cavaliers' player development staff putting the two through drills.

James and Wade are close friends and of course former teammates with the Miami Heat for four seasons, so little should be read into the workout (held at UCLA).

It's worth noting, however, that Wade is interested in a buyout from his $23.8 million contract by the Bulls, and sources have told cleveland.com he would consider joining James on the Cavs.

James posted a video to his Instagram account of his session with Wade, and wrote "Always great when I can link back up on court and put some work in with my brother" Wade, "it just feels different."

James will host his Cavaliers teammates for pre-training camp workouts next week. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Morning Tip: Your questions on potential trade targets for Cleveland Cavaliers and more

Author: David Aldridge

Publication: NBA.com

