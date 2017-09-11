Daily News - September 11, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Why Kevin Love can thrive without Kyrie Irving around

Akash Anavarathan

Publication: Fear the Sword

There’s one moment in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals that probably depict the relationship between LeBron James and Kevin Love accurately.

It’s the first quarter and the Cavaliers are trying to fight off the Warriors as much as the Oracle Arena crowd. At the 5:33 mark, with the Cavaliers down six, Love appears to blow a defensive rotation and him and James appear to have a quick discussion.

To many, it appeared as if Love was going for a high-five and James was more concerned with pointing out Love’s mistake. That wasn’t the case in reality, but that situation depicts the pair perfectly. From the outside, it seemed like a relationship ready to implode, with Love’s introverted personality and James’ on/off social media passive-aggressiveness. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Hall of Fame Chances for Each of the NBA's Top 15 Players

Author: Adam Fromal

Publication: Bleacher Report

Making the Hall of Fame is the ultimate honor for an NBA player, even if the league's premier contributors are currently far more focused on winning MVP and helping their teams earn a shot at the 2018 title. Gain admission into that ultra-exclusive fraternity, and you've cemented your legacy as one of the greatest to ever grace the hardwood.

Plenty of the league's current top 15 players will eventually join the retired legends officially becoming members of the Hall on Friday, to the point that you might be surprised at the optimism in this article.

But not all of them are on such a lofty trajectory.- CLICK HERE to read full story.