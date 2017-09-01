Daily News - September 1, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James thanked Joe Haden for 'loyalty' to Cleveland

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James wished newest Pittsburgh Steeler Joe Haden the "best of luck" and thanked him for his loyalty to this city via Twitter.

Haden, like James, wore No. 23 for a Cleveland pro sports team for a long time. The Browns of the NFL cut Haden on Wednesday after seven seasons, and a few hours later the rival Steelers signed Haden to a three-year contract.

Haden was a regular at Cavs games, and James makes his way to First Energy Stadium every year. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dan Gilbert vows never to move Cavaliers out of Cleveland

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert vowed Thursday to "never" move the team out of Cleveland, in apparent response to rumors spreading that his canceling of renovations at Quicken Loans Arena was a sign he was headed for the exits.

On Twitter, Gilbert called the rumors "silly" and said his vow was "unconditional."

This week, Gilbert pulled the plug on planned renovations, totaling $140 million, to be financed in part with tax money from tickets sold at The Q. The Cavs were going to pay for half of the upgrades, but a local coalition opposed to using tax money for the upgrades successfully subjected the project to a city referendum. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kyrie Irving issues 'special thank you' to Cleveland' following trade to Celtics

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Kyrie Irving issued his "thank you" to the city and Cavs fans Thursday, but nothing to LeBron James, now that the trade that sent him to the Boston Celtics is finally complete.

Irving, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 NBA draft whose 3-pointer with 53 seconds left in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals helped the Cavs secure their first championship, asked to be traded away from James and the organization in July.

In an Instagram post, Irving said in Cleveland "we stand and fight no matter what the circumstances are, and that's what being in Cleveland embodies, it is all love and a whole lot of pride."

Irving also posted a link to a video farewell to the city and organization on his Instagram bio page, and in that seemed to confirm the numerous reports (including by cleveland.com) of his desire to get away from James' considerable shadow and influence in Cleveland so he could be a star on his own team. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: