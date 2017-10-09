Daily News - October 9, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Nearly nameless Cavaliers lose to Washington Wizards, 102-94

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- The preseason starts for real for the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

That's when LeBron James, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, Kevin Love, and either J.R. Smith or Dwyane Wade will finally take the court in an exhibition game. It's when coach Tyronn Lue can actually work his 10-man rotation, almost as intended (though Iman Shumpert is out with a sprained left foot).

At any rate, none of that was the case Sunday in a 102-94 loss to the Washington Wizards. Lue not only rested James, who has yet to play this preseason because of a sprained left ankle, but also Rose, Crowder, Love, Wade, Smith and Tristan Thompson.

Lue sat his top seven players, including James, so the group can play together in Cleveland's final two preseason contests. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas hired Aaron Goodwin as his new agent

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- Isaiah Thomas hired Aaron Goodwin has his new agent to represent him in what the two-time All-Star point guard hopes will be a lucrative free agency next summer.

Thomas, 28, was acquired by the Cavs in a blockbuster trade with the Celtics last month, and is expected to miss at least two months of this season rehabbing an injured right hip.

But when he's right, Thomas is an explosive scorer and clutch player who was third in the NBA in scoring in 2016-17 (28.9 ppg) and was named to the All-NBA team. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue apologized to Channing Frye for losing his rotation spot with Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told Channing Frye that, barring injury, he's not going to play much this season.

Frye, 34, was a staple in Lue's rotation last season with averages of 9.1 points in 18.9 minutes and a .409 3-point shooting percentage. But this offseason the Cavs loaded up with wings and frontcourt players (oh, and guards too), including Jeff Green, a Lue favorite who's 30 and more versatile than Frye.

"I was like man I'm sorry," Lue said, recounting his conversation with Frye to reporters after the Cavaliers lost 102-94 to the Wizards in a preseason game Sunday. "(Frye) said, 'listen, I'm very excited about our team, not too many opportunities to get to play on a team like this.'"

Lue also said Frye told him that "I have to wear a suit all season for us to win, that's what I'll do. Don't worry about me, I'm going to continue to keep working. If you need me I'll be ready. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: