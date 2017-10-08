Daily News - October 8, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers at Wizards, preseason game 3: Matchups and media listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- The Cavaliers (0-2) play their first road preseason game, at the Washington Wizards (2-0).

When: 3 p.m.

TV: FoxSports Ohio, NBA TV

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go

Cleveland Cleveland Cavaliers have been fascinating, Terry's Talkin

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- About the Cleveland Cavaliers ...

1. It's early, but I'm upbeat about the Cavaliers. I sense the same is true for Tyronn Lue. After the Cavs opening preseason game, the coach quickly mentioned the Cavs having assists on 15 of their first 17 field goals. In the first quarter, the ball was zipping around. "We had more ball movement and that's a good sign," said the Cavs coach.

2. They had seven assists in the first quarter of their second preseason game. Once again, the ball was moving with the projected starters on the court. Well, LeBron James has been sitting out with an ankle injury. But the others are looking good even without him.

3. The Cavs have started Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Love, Jae Crowder and J.R. Smith. Only Love and Smith were with the Cavs last season. Crowder was with Boston. Wade was with Chicago. Rose was with New York.

Cleveland Cavaliers' new-look starting group flourishing, having fun together -- even without LeBron James

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers' struggles without LeBron James over the years have been well documented.

It's only the preseason and the final outcome doesn't matter this time of year, but these new-look Cavaliers have been able to flourish offensively without their leader -- both in practice and in the first two exhibition games.

"It's just a lot of ball movement and body movement," Dwyane Wade said. "Guys playing their game. Certain guys want to shoot, certain guys like me and D-Rose like to penetrate. We can get to certain things that we like to do and everyone is fine with it.

"For me, the court is so much open. It's definitely a good thing when D-Rose and myself is trying to penetrate and you've got Kevin over here and you've got J.R. (Smith) right here the defense can't help as much. When they do, these guys are knocking down shots and Jae (Crowder) as well. It's good, man. It's fun to play out there with those guys, for sure."

