Daily News - October 7, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/GettyImages
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
LeBron James out for Sunday's game against Washington
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said LeBron James would not play Sunday against the Washington Wizards, leaving him with just two preseason contests to gain some court time before the regular season starts.
James sprained his left ankle Sept. 27 and hasn't played in either of the Cavs' two preseason games -- both losses. Cleveland fell 106-102 Friday to the Pacers.
James returned to practice Thursday, but Lue said James' ankle was still sore. He posted an elaborate video to Instagram prior to the Pacers game of him working out, rapping to Dr. Dre songs, and joking with Dwyane Wade. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Dwyane Wade great but Cavaliers reserves stumble in 106-102 loss to Indiana
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dwyane Wade and LeBron James still haven't played together as Cavaliers.
But Cleveland sure looks good with James' best friend on the court.
Wade scored a team-high 20 points in 22 minutes in the Cavs' 106-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers in a preseason game. James has yet to play since suffering a left ankle sprain Sept. 27, the day Wade signed and first practiced with the team. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers receive personalized peanut butter and jelly gifts from Smucker's and Jif
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- When Dwyane Wade was asked about his on-court partnership with LeBron James, he said the two stars are like "peanut butter and jelly."
Well, Smuckers and Jif were paying attention and gifted the Cavaliers with some sweet treats early Friday morning.
"We're celebrating the kick-off to the season the only way we know how -- with PB&J," Mark T. Smucker wrote. "We're proud to share the PB&J love with our hometown Cavs! Enjoy a PB&J with your family and friends."
Smucker, the president and chief executive of the Orville-headquartered company, ended his message with a new hashtag (#TheLandofPBJ). - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (10/7) Dwyane Wade believes change to playoff seeding would be great for NBA, will happen in future Cleveland.com
- (10/7) Starters Sharp Again in Late Loss to Indy Cavs.com
- (10/7) Pacers 106, Cavaliers 102: Derrick Rose, Cavs starters start strong in preseason loss Akron Beacon Journal
- (10/7) Cavaliers notebook: Guard J.R. Smith backs teammates’ decision on national anthem protest Akron Beacon Journal
- (10/7) Cavaliers vs. Pacers preseason: Dwyane Wade scores 20 points in 106-102 loss News-Herald
- (10/7) LeBron James to miss Cavs-Pacers exhibition game with sprained ankle News-Herald
- (10/7) First-rounder Leaf shines in Pacers’ 106-102 win over Cavs FOX Sports
- (10/7) NBA considers scrapping playoff system for 1-to-16 model The Athletic
- (10/7) Cavs Ramping Up For Regular Season And Getting Familiar In The Process 92.3 The Fan
- (10/7) Cavs’ Rose, Wade fitting in, and fast Amico Hoops
- (10/7) LeBron ruled out for Cavs vs. Wizards Amico Hoops
- (10/7) J.R. Smith explains his anthem stance ESPN.com
- (10/7) With LeBron James out, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose turn back clock NBA.com
- (10/7) Cavaliers get custom peanut butter and jelly jars Yahoo Sports