Daily News - October 7, 2017

LeBron James out for Sunday's game against Washington

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said LeBron James would not play Sunday against the Washington Wizards, leaving him with just two preseason contests to gain some court time before the regular season starts.

James sprained his left ankle Sept. 27 and hasn't played in either of the Cavs' two preseason games -- both losses. Cleveland fell 106-102 Friday to the Pacers.

James returned to practice Thursday, but Lue said James' ankle was still sore. He posted an elaborate video to Instagram prior to the Pacers game of him working out, rapping to Dr. Dre songs, and joking with Dwyane Wade. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dwyane Wade great but Cavaliers reserves stumble in 106-102 loss to Indiana

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dwyane Wade and LeBron James still haven't played together as Cavaliers.

But Cleveland sure looks good with James' best friend on the court.

Wade scored a team-high 20 points in 22 minutes in the Cavs' 106-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers in a preseason game. James has yet to play since suffering a left ankle sprain Sept. 27, the day Wade signed and first practiced with the team. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers receive personalized peanut butter and jelly gifts from Smucker's and Jif

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- When Dwyane Wade was asked about his on-court partnership with LeBron James, he said the two stars are like "peanut butter and jelly."

Well, Smuckers and Jif were paying attention and gifted the Cavaliers with some sweet treats early Friday morning.

"We're celebrating the kick-off to the season the only way we know how -- with PB&J," Mark T. Smucker wrote. "We're proud to share the PB&J love with our hometown Cavs! Enjoy a PB&J with your family and friends."

Smucker, the president and chief executive of the Orville-headquartered company, ended his message with a new hashtag (#TheLandofPBJ). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

