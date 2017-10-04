Daily News - October 4, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James could pick Stephen Curry on his own team under new NBA All-Star rules

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James will likely have his pick of teammates for the NBA All-Star Game in February under sweeping changes to the game announced Tuesday.

Under the new rules implemented to make the All-Star Game more competitive and interesting, for the first time in league history it will not be a contest between the East and Western conferences, but rather two sides picked from a pool of All-Stars by the top vote getter from each conference. The selections will be made without conference affiliation.

James, a 13-time All-Star, is perennially the top vote getter in the East and received the most votes in the NBA last season. So it stands to reason that he'll be picking first. If Golden State's Stephen Curry (last year's top vote winner in the West) isn't tops in the West, will James add him to his team? What about former Cav Kyrie Irving? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jae Crowder: Cavaliers practicing now to guard Warriors later

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Remember Tyronn Lue said he already has ideas for what he would do differently on defense against the Golden State Warriors?

Welp, Jae Crowder said the Cavaliers are already working on them in practice.

"I can tell by schemes we've been putting in, it's all in place for that matchup," Crowder said Tuesday, speaking of a hypothetical fourth consecutive Finals between the Cavs and Warriors. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Did Jae Crowder take a swipe at Boston Celtics' culture by praising Cavaliers?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Jae Crowder may have taken a swipe at the Boston Celtics on Tuesday by praising the Cavaliers' culture.

Expect a lot of this until the Cavaliers and Boston Celtics play the first game of the NBA season against each other on Oct. 17.

Crowder was traded to the Cavs along with Isaiah Thomas and Ante Zizic from Boston last month for Kyrie Irving. And on Tuesday, Crowder was asked for his impressions of the Cleveland organization after one week of camp. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

