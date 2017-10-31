Daily News - October 31, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James' annual Halloween party brings Pennywise, Milli Vanilli, Willy Wonka and other epic costumes

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Each year LeBron James' annual Halloween party brings out the best in the Cleveland Cavaliers, going all out with their costumes, especially with a "best dressed award" up for grabs.

This year is no exception, as the team gathered in Akron Monday night.

As for James, who dressed up as Prince two years ago and even performed a medley of the Purple One's greatest hits, he went a completely different -- and terrifying -- direction. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James' Halloween party comes at perfect time for reeling Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James' annual Halloween Party is Monday in Akron, and the timing couldn't be better.

The Cavaliers are playing terrible. They don't want this three-game losing streak and stretch of four losses in five games to become an existential crisis.

A party is a good distraction. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: November Up Next

Author: Cavs Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

With the first month of the Wine & Gold's 2017-18 campaign in the books, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' upcoming month of November in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

15 … games the Wine & Gold will play in the month of November.

1 … back-to-back on the calendar as the Cavaliers travel to Philly on Monday, November 27th followed by a home matchup against Miami on that Tuesday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

