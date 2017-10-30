Daily News - October 30, 2017
Tyronn Lue: Cavaliers look slow and intimidated to play with LeBron James
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two new explanations/excuses were introduced into the discussion Sunday as to why the Cavaliers can't seem to either guard anyone or get out of their own way.
Following the Cavs' 114-95 loss to the New York Knicks, their third straight and fourth in five games, coach Tyronn Lue said " teams just look faster than we do, at every position.
"They're running fast, they're spreading, they're pushing the ball up the floor," Lue said. "It's like we can't keep up." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
J.R. Smith's horrid defense at the center of Cleveland Cavaliers' early struggles
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Plenty has been written about J.R. Smith's offensive struggles, a troubling carryover from 2016-17. But Smith's horrid defense is even more detrimental to the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers.
In each of the seven games -- four of which have been losses -- the Cavs have gotten thrashed by opposing wings. That's Smith's primary responsibility, once labeled the team's best perimeter defender. During training camp, Lue excitedly mentioned Smith's defense during last season's postseason series against Indiana's Paul George and Toronto's DeMar DeRozan and was looking forward to having Smith take the responsibility once again.
But like many things for the new-look Cavs, it hasn't quite gone according to plan. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Knicks latest bottom feeder to pound Cavaliers, 114-95
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At some point, maybe soon, the Cavaliers will admit what everyone else can plainly see.
They have a problem.
Is it the kind of problem that will stop their run of Finals at three, and maybe send LeBron James off into the sunset of free agency? It's way, way too early to say that. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
