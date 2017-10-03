Daily News - October 3, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers continue to focus on offense as Kevin Love moves to center
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Last season, four of the league's top five teams made at least 12 3-pointers per game.
Welcome to the new NBA, an era of pace and space, where teams are abandoning traditional big men and experimenting with funky lineups.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be doing the same this season, as head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that last year's starting power forward Kevin Love will slide over one spot, sending Tristan Thompson to the second unit. With Love at center, the Cavs will use 6-foot-6 Jae Crowder at power forward and 6-foot-8 LeBron James in the frontcourt as well. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tristan Thompson wants to be NBA Sixth Man of the Year on crowded Cavaliers' bench
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- Tristan Thompson is headed for the bench, with his eyes set on stardom.
His goal is to be Sixth Man of the Year.
"I'm going to go for Sixth Man of the Year, put myself in position to do that," Thompson said Monday, after coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Kevin Love would start at center and Thompson was on the second unit. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love is Cavaliers' center; Dwyane Wade may be backup point guard
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- Kevin Love is the Cavaliers' starting center this season and Dwyane Wade may very well begin the year as the backup point guard.
Those were the two most important items learned from Cleveland's Wine & Gold scrimmage Monday at The Q.
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue confirmed Love was the Cavs' center following the scrimmage, which means Tristan Thompson is indeed returning to a reserve role and Jae Crowder will start at power forward. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
