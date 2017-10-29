Daily News - October 29, 2017
Cavaliers in defensive free fall after 123-101 loss to Pelicans
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
NEW ORLEANS -- Derrick Rose is not known for his defense.
So the utter failures the Cavs have suffered on that end while Rose sits with a sprained left ankle can't reasonably be expected to disappear once he returns.
But in these four games without Rose, the Cavs haven't guarded anyone and lost three times, including a 123-101 shredding by the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James' reaction to Cavaliers' slow start: 'I'm fine, we're fine'
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
NEW ORLEANS -- After a bad loss to the Pelicans here in January, LeBron James sat in front of the same locker and ripped the Cavaliers' roster.
Too top heavy. Not enough playmakers off the bench. Too much inexperience being asked to do too much.
His rant was epic the night of Jan. 23, 2017, following a 124-122 loss to the Pelicans. He questioned the front office's commitment to winning and said he needed an (expletive) playmaker. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, Game 7 preview and listings
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (3-3) return home to host the New York Knicks (1-3).
When: 7 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.
