Daily News - October 28, 2017

Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans, Game 6 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW ORLEANS -- The Cavaliers (3-2) finish this two-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-3).

When: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers shouldn't use Brooklyn pick in trade for DeMarcus Cousins

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired the Brooklyn Nets' valuable 2018 first round pick in late August -- the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics for Kyrie Irving -- the speculation began about what the Cavs were going to do with it.

Keep it, allowing the selection to represent future protection in case LeBron James leaves in free agency? After all, having what could amount to a top 10 pick in a stacked draft would help jumpstart Cleveland's rebuild. Or send it elsewhere, hoping the pick could fetch a star?

Then came the fictional moves, with many trying to identify possible trade targets. But with Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Irving all elsewhere, the list has seemingly dwindled. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James point guard experiment ends with Derrick Rose's return

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- The LeBron James point guard experiment is about over in the sense that come Saturday night, the New Orleans public address announcer will likely say that Derrick Rose is starting at that position.

Rose, who's missed the past three games with a sprained left ankle, said he "should be ready to go" for the Cavs' game against the Pelicans. Cleveland went 1-2 in Rose's absence; James played point guard in the last two games.

"I don't care what level you're at, it's hard to win without a point guard," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. "No matter how great LeBron is, to continue to play 38, 39 minutes at the point guard position, that's tough." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

