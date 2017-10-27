Daily News - October 27, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my notebook as the Cleveland Cavaliers stopped playing defense:

1. Look at these numbers: 112, 112 and 114. That's how many points the Cavs have allowed in the last three games. And the opponents were the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic -- not Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

2. I was the Einstein who wrote the Cavs defense was improved. That came following the first two games where they held the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks under 100 points. Then they played three bad teams and barely seemed interested.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- LeBron James generally takes the fun out of his milestones, because he often says he won't reflect on them until he retires and he usually deflects the credit.

James played his Cavaliers-record 772nd game Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, passing Zydrunas Ilgauskas as the franchise's all-time leader. He posted a triple double, but the Cavs lost 112-107.

Before James gave his boiler plate answer for records of longevity -- "I'm available to my teammates" -- he gave us something to work with.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The three games Dwyane Wade spent as the Cavaliers' starting shooting guard were the least productive of his starting career.

J.R. Smith took over for Wade in that spot and is shooting 2-of-17 since. He's mired in a 6-of-34 shooting slump over four games.

The Cavs have a multitude of issues to work through after this 3-2 start, including a 112-107 loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday. One of them is getting something, anything, out of the player they choose to stand in the corner and shoot wide-open shots next to LeBron James.

