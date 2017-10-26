Daily News - October 26, 2017
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James: Brooklyn Nets' 2018 draft pick Cavaliers own 'might not even be that good'
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- For LeBron James, the Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick was not the centerpiece of what the Cavaliers received in return for Kyrie Irving.
"It might not even be that good of a pick," James told cleveland.com.
The Cavs traded Irving to the Boston Celtics Aug. 22 for two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Nets' first rounder. A week later, the Celtics added a 2020 second-round pick from Miami for the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tyronn Lue hints at 'changes' if Cavaliers don't guard against 3-pointers
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Seventeen is an ugly number for the Cavaliers.
The Brooklyn Nets became the third consecutive team to make 17 3-pointers on Cleveland in a 112-107 win.
When the Orlando Magic did it to the Cavs in a 114-93 win Saturday, coach Tyronn Lue said the Magic played faster. When the Bulls did it in a 119-112 win for Cleveland Tuesday, Lue was upset at the Cavs' slow and soft "close outs," which means how much room a defender gives a 3-point shooter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers waste LeBron James' triple double, value of draft pick in 112-107 loss to Brooklyn
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The Cavaliers devalued one of their top assets Wednesday night by losing to the Brooklyn Nets.
Remember, the Cavs acquired Brooklyn's No. 1 draft pick in 2018 as part of the trade for Kyrie Irving, and the pick was supposed to be a key piece of the deal because it's supposed to be in the lottery.
Well, the Nets bested the Cavs 112-107, and through five games the two teams are both 3-2. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
