Daily News - October 25, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets, Game 5: Preview and listings
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (3-1) play the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) on the road in the second of back-to-back games for both teams.
When: 7:30 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James, new-look Cavaliers outlast Bulls, 119-112
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Don't ask the Cavaliers about their lineups, rotations, any of that.
Because they don't know.
What Cleveland knows is its talent has led to three wins in four games, with three starting lineups, including a 119-112 win over the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James as Cavaliers point guard, a smashing success
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For LeBron James, there's no such thing as playing out of position.
The Cavs beat the Chicago Bulls 119-112 Tuesday on a night in which every player in Cleveland's lineup started at his particular position for the first time this year.
James played point guard, and recorded season highs with 34 points and 13 assists. According to ESPN's stats shop, James is the only active NBA player with at least 20 points and 10 assists posted from each of four starting positions. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
