Daily News - October 24, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cavs vs. Chicago Bulls, Game 4: Preview and listings
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (2-1) host the Chicago Bulls (0-2) before heading out on a two-game road trip.
When: 7 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports Ohio, NBA TV - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Dwyane Wade moving to bench is best for him and Cavaliers
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- There's an old sports axiom: The best moves are ones that benefit everyone involved.
Such is the case with the Cleveland Cavaliers' decision to move future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade to the bench, a conclusion made after just three games and one head coach Tyronn Lue revealed following Monday's practice.
Of course, this kind of swap -- putting marksman J.R. Smith back with the starters -- doesn't happen without Wade's leadership. Seeing the myriad spacing issues and complications trying to fit four ball-dominant players in one lineup combined with his own lack of comfort, Wade thought it best to chat with Lue on Sunday afternoon. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Derrick Rose (ankle) out next two games for Cavaliers; Tristan Thompson (sore knee) misses practice
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls and again Wednesday against the Nets.
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue also said reserve center Tristan Thompson missed practice Monday because of a sore knee, but is expected to play against Chicago.
"He's going to be out a few more days I guess, I don't know," Lue said of Rose. "Seven days? I'm not sure. We're going to do the right thing and just take our time. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
