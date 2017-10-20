Daily News - October 20, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks, game 2: Preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

MILWAUKEE -- The Cavaliers (1-0) play their first road game this season against the Bucks (1-0), who are holding their home opener.

When: 7 p.m.

When: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN/Fox Sports Ohio

Giannis Antetokounmpo really is the 'Greek Freak' to Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Inside Cleveland Clinic Courts, the Milwaukee Bucks' lone All-Star isn't known as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Perhaps the name is too long or difficult to pronounce. Or maybe it's a sign of respect that his nickname is enough for the players to know exactly which guy head coach Tyronn Lue is singling out when he says "Greek Freak" during preparations for Friday's game.

"Yeah, Greek Freak. Really gotten good," Lue said following Thursday's practice. "Came into the league young, athletic. Now he's really figured it out, on who he is and how to play. Making guys better, rebounding the basketball.

"He's a complete player, so, he's tough to guard. A lot like LeBron (James) in transition as far as pushing the ball, attacking the basket and getting into the paint. He's really developed into a great player." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue asked Cavaliers players for patience with him

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Tyronn Lue is asking his Cavaliers players for patience as he sifts through how to utilize the considerable talent on the roster after a clunky showing in the team's 102-99 season-opening win Tuesday.

Yes, Lue wants the Cavs to be in better shape and play faster. Sure, he'd like to see more 3s taken (22) and made (five) than Cleveland posted against the Celtics.

Dwyane Wade shot 3-of-10 and committed four turnovers. Kyle Korver didn't take a shot in seven minutes. Derrick Rose took 14 shots and tallied just two assists. J.R. Smith played well off the bench against the Celtics (10 points, four rebounds), but couldn't play down the stretch because of a stiff back.

Lue said he "forgot" Thursday when asked whose spot Smith might've taken had his back held up in the fourth quarter, as a way to avoid answering a sticky question.

