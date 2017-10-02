Daily News - October 2, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jae Crowder knew there wasn't much time left. His mother was unresponsive, lying in her Atlanta hospital bed the night of August 22 as her fight against cancer came to a close.

But she could still hear. She could moan to acknowledge. So, at the urging of the nurses, Crowder kept talking. He had some big news to share -- though it seemed minuscule in comparison:

"Trade went through. We're going to Cleveland. This is my opportunity to get a ring like I always promised I would."

Five minutes later, she passed away. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

INDEPENDENCE: Kevin Love didn’t sound sure if it’s a noble experiment or the new reality.

But he said he’s spent “quite a bit” of the first week of practice working at center, and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Saturday he’s considering starting Love at the 5 over Tristan Thompson when the regular season begins Oct. 17.

“We did a lot of that last training camp,” Love said Saturday after practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “But as far as how the sets are put together right now throughout training camp, I am seeing a pretty significant amount of time there. With so many guys on the team and so many lineups that we can throw out there, it will probably change.”

In the frontcourt, the Cavs added forwards Jae Crowder, Jeff Green and Cedi Osman, along with developmental Turkish center Ante Zizic. In the backcourt, the Cavs acquired Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Isaiah Thomas, with Thomas out with a hip injury until perhaps Jan. 1. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Author: Rick Noland

Publication: Medina Gazette

INDEPENDENCE — Derrick Rose is entering his 10th NBA season — if you count the one he didn’t play at all and another when he saw action in just 10 games — but the Cavaliers point guard is still just 28 years old.

“I know how good I am,” Rose said. “I’m 28. People act like I’m 38 years old. I’m 28. My job is not to boast. They’ll see me on the court and make their opinions after that.”

Though no longer the totally dynamic player he was while winning league MVP honors with the Chicago Bulls in 2010-11, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is still pretty good and has already drawn rave reviews from new teammates LeBron James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

