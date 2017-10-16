Daily News - October 16, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Channing Frye, Jeff Green and their path back from broken hearts

Author: Jason LLoyd

Publication: The Athletic

Channing Frye ran to the corner and swung a pass to Jeff Green, who paused just long enough at the 3-point line that Washington’s Jodie Meeks ran right by him. With no one left between him and the basket, Green took off toward the rim.

The fact it was a pass from Frye that triggered the best dunk of the Cavs' preseason is symbolic. Green's arrival in Cleveland has hastened Frye's exit from the rotation, but the similarities they share run far deeper than a position on a basketball court.

They are survivors of broken hearts. Not the metaphorical kind. Their hearts were truly broken, defective with life-threatening ailments that were revealed only through routine NBA physicals. Had they not both been professional basketball players with elite medical care, both might be dead already. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Koby Altman's path from real estate agent to Cavaliers general manager a whirlwind

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Q and A with Cavs GM Koby Altman

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Koby Altman signed former NBA MVP Derrick Rose on the day Altman was named general manager of the Cavs. That was July 24. On Sept. 17, Altman asked Rachel Garson of Orange, Ohio, to marry him. She said yes.

It was a day after Altman’s 35th birthday. So, yeah, it’s been a whirlwind few months for the new Cavs GM. He’s signed 12-time All-Star Dwyane Wade and watched mentor and predecessor David Griffin walk out the door. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James at 33: Here's how 23 Hall of Famers did at 33

Author: Cleveland.com Staff

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James is entering his 15th NBA season, which brings questions about how he will fare as he turns 33 in December.

James is in good company on this list, which is full of Basketball Hall of Famers. Certainly his end goal has not changed over the years -- claiming another NBA championship.

Tuesday, the Cavs host the Boston Celtics on opening night. James will celebrate his birthday on the same date the Cavs travel to Utah on Dec. 30. Here’s a look at 23 Hall of Famers and what they did at 33. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: