Daily News - October 13, 2017

Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, preseason game 5: Preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Cavaliers (0-4) finish the preseason tonight at the Orlando Magic (3-2).

When: 7 p.m.

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers' no egos mantra will face season-long tests with deep and talented roster: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On the first day the Cleveland Cavaliers convened, before the basketballs started bouncing and new sets were implemented, head coach Tyronn Lue wanted to deliver a sharp message: no egos.

Lue had already gone on record proclaiming he had the toughest job in the NBA. Given all the summer movement, he knew this season would be even more demanding.

He could see a deeper roster, one with a bounty of lineup combinations, but also plenty of challenges. It's littered with accomplished players, ones with All-Star appearances, MVPs and loads of starting experience. Unlike last season when it was easy to tighten the rotation because of a dearth of depth, there are realistically 12 or 13 players who deserve playing time.

Did Kyrie Irving forget he plays the Cavaliers first? 'Hey, Joe!'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Hey, Daniel: Kyrie Irving took more shots per game (19.7) and averaged more points (25.2) last season than at any point in his career. So about what, exactly, could he really complain? He had the ball in his hands more than LeBron James (30.8 percent usage rate). Irving's complaints, logged in March, were about chemistry and roles. As Kevin Love and J.R. Smith were returning to the court after lengthy layoffs, Irving was having trouble understanding if he should remain assertive or allow Love and Smith room to re-acclimate themselves. Irving also suggested unnamed players' priorities had drifted from basketball in March, easily the Cavs' worst month of the season.

Hey, @WhiteRice80: I don't have a "retort," so to speak. On Wednesday, Irving said of moving to Boston ... "I'm really playing in a real, live sports city." Boston is indeed a real city, a live one, and they have sports there. So, whatever. I also do not think he was saying Cleveland is not a sports city, or a city that does not support its sports teams passionately. He lived the passion at The Q for six seasons, including the last three that ended in Finals berths, and he attended those Indians playoff games. Irving loves the night life, which is a different discussion. Boston offers more of the things that appeal to him personally.

Hey, Ted: Teams cannot rest healthy players on the road and on national TV. The Cavs play 41 road games (like everyone else) and 39 on national TV. So if LeBron or Wade are healthy and sitting there in uniform but don't play, Cleveland is subject to a $100,000 fine. The loophole is the stated health of a player. If the Cavs say LeBron has a strained calf and can't play, then he has a strained calf and can't play. Catch my drift? Coach Tyronn Lue has said the Cavs won't use that trick. We'll see. Wade missed 22 games last season with the Bulls.

