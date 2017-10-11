Daily News - October 11, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Derrick Rose says he made video to recruit LeBron James, Dwyane Wade to Chicago in 2010

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose are set to play in their first NBA game together tonight against the Chicago Bulls, the team for whom Rose won MVP in 2011 and James and Wade nearly joined him the year before.

James and Wade were free agents in 2010, and everyone knows they (along with Chris Bosh) chose to sign with the Miami Heat -- where Wade had played since 2003.

At the time, it was thought Rose didn't try to recruit James, Wade and Bosh to the Bulls, nor did he want them to come, but on Tuesday Rose insisted that wasn't true. In fact, he said, he recorded a video recruiting all three to the Windy City.

"I tried," Rose said. "People always said that I didn't recruit. I tried to recruit. I put out the video, but, it wasn't for me to say that. I felt like it was for the organization (the Bulls) to say that."

Dwyane Wade not celebrating starting role with Cavaliers, but still 'honored' to have the responsibility

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Hours after Dwyane Wade arrived in Cleveland, he went to LeBron James' house to celebrate. Their much-anticipated reunion finalized, with Wade once again having a chance to compete for a championship, the duo toasted with wine.

But there was none of that recently when Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue officially named Wade the starting shooting guard.

"I've started my whole life so I can't say that I'm like celebrating or anything," Wade said Tuesday morning following the Cavaliers' shootaround. "When you come to a new team and they have had success and guys have been in the starting lineup -- like, J.R. has been in the two-guard position -- and you come it's always, I can't say tough because you don't want to come in and change anything, you want to come in and add.

LeBron James was 'off' against Bulls, questions his own status for preseason finale

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James said he was "off" in his first game back with the Cavaliers this preseason, as in his timing and rhythm and familiarity with teammates were lacking.

And then James suggested he could be "off" again for the Cavs' preseason finale on Friday night, as in, back resting on the bench because of a sprained left ankle that is still sore following Cleveland's 108-94 loss Tuesday.

"I'm pushing through it right now," James said afterwards. "I just wanted to try and test my foot, test my ankle to see how I would come out tonight. So, obviously tonight and tomorrow morning it's going to be a telltale sign of how I came out tonight. I'm still fresh from the game so it's OK now but you never know when you wake up the next morning how it can flare up or if it can stiffen on you.

