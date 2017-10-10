Daily News - October 10, 2017
Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls, preseason game 4: Preview and listings
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (0-3) host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) in a preseason game, LeBron James' first of the year.
When: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN, FoxSports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love, Derrick Rose play key roles in Dwyane Wade starting for Cavaliers
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue announced Dwyane Wade as his starting shooting guard on Monday afternoon. And two players -- Kevin Love and Derrick Rose -- made the switch possible.
It starts with Love, who was named the starting center prior to the team's annual scrimmage last Monday, replacing non-shooter Tristan Thompson.
Had Thompson stayed as center, the Cavs would've had three players (Thompson, Wade and Rose) in the group that combined to make 58 3-pointers during the 2016-17 season -- none of which shot better than 31 percent from long range. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Dwyane Wade to start at shooting guard for Cavaliers, J.R. Smith to the bench
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Dwyane Wade would start at shooting guard this season and J.R. Smith would come off the bench.
The announcement was a departure from what we saw and heard from the Cavs early in camp, when it appeared Lue was planning on keeping Smith in the starting lineup and using Wade to run the second offense.
When Wade signed with the Cavs and joined them for practice Sept. 27, he was operating as the point guard with the second unit and said he was open to the role.
"I think it's still being defined," Wade told cleveland.com of his role. "I'm not really asking. I think T Lue is trying different things out. LeBron (James) is just coming back and we're playing together for the first time, so, I think this year it's going to be what T Lue says. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
