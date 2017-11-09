Daily News - November 9, 2017
The Dwyane Wade bench experiment is working for Cavaliers
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Name this Cavaliers player.
Since Oct. 24, he's averaging 10.6 points and shooting .469.
He's second on the team with 4.3 assists per game against just 1.1 turnovers. His offensive and defensive ratings are third best on the team (115.1 and 108.7), measuring points scored or allowed per 100 possessions. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers need Derrick Rose to be more of a playmaker
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after signing point guard Derrick Rose, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue went through the film and noticed something unexpected.
Lue knew about Rose's speed, slick handle, explosiveness in the paint and crafty finishes around the rim -- giddy about having someone else to attack the basket.
But it was Rose's passing that stood out. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers at Houston Rockets, Game 12 preview and listings
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
HOUSTON -- The Cavs (5-6) start a four-game road trip Thursday against the Houston Rockets (8-3).
When: 8 p.m.
TV: TNT - CLICK HERE to read full story.
