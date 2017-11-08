Daily News - November 8, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James said J.R. Smith wore his shoes to break slump

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are at least two competing theories J.R. Smith's sudden emergence Tuesday from a season-long slump.

There's a conversation with Smith's parents. And one with LeBron James. About shoes.

"I told him it was the shoes," James said, following Smith's 20-point performance in the Cavs' 124-119 win over Milwaukee. "He finally decided to wear my shoes. After a long conversation we finally decided to wear them and he had a breakout game." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers starters answer Dwyane Wade's challenge in win against Bucks

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For a few games it was the issue that everyone knew, but no one was willing to specifically address. Until Dwyane Wade finally did, showing the leadership that has led to him being a three-time NBA champion and one of the Cavaliers' most prominent voices despite being one of the new guys.

The Cavaliers' starters weren't doing their job. One of the NBA's least productive quintets, they were too often starting slow and forcing the second unit to bail them out.

That changed Tuesday night, one game after Wade's challenge. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Did Tyronn Lue find new bench group to get LeBron James more rest?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue initially planned on using floor-spacing big man Channing Frye as his 10th player on Tuesday night. Frye, whose playing time has been sporadic, appeared to be inching closer to a spot in the tight rotation with his recent play, especially with Tristan Thompson sidelined.

But the Bucks' small-ball lineup forced Lue to adjust. Then Derrick Rose's workload and overall shoddy play forced Lue to adjust again.

To start the fourth quarter he turned to a never-before-used group. Dwyane Wade. J.R. Smith. Kyle Korver. Iman Shumpert. Jeff Green. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: