Daily News - November 6, 2017
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson's 'Road Trippin' podcast is reborn under new format
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The friendship between Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye led to the creation of a podcast in which the two poured win and asked Cavaliers' teammates to join them for light and insightful conversation on the road.
Jefferson is gone from the Cavs, but the podcast remains. With a twist. Now it's called "Road Trippin': Richard vs. Channing."
The duo's Road Trippin' podcast, which also features Cavs broadcast personalities Allie Clifton and Rafael Hernandez Brito, has split into two different shows. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Game 11 preview and listings
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (4-6) host the Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) before heading out on a four-game road trip.
When: 7 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports Ohio, NBA TV - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tyronn Lue says Cavaliers 'are embarrassed and should be embarrassed' by early-season play
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't see any need for a group chat following Sunday's perplexing loss against the two-win Atlanta Hawks, one that led to finger-pointing and plenty of frustration about inconsistent effort.
Instead, the Cavs went through a typical film session and then some work on the practice court Tuesday, trying to fix the myriad issues that have led to a 4-6 record.
"Have to keep showing film and continue to keep talking about it," head coach Tyronn Lue said following practice. "Make sure we're aware of it and I think guys are embarrassed and should be embarrassed of how we're getting beat. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
