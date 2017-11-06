Daily News - November 6, 2017
Cavaliers, comeback a failure in 117-115 loss to Atlanta Hawks
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers sunk to new depths with this one.
The box score says they lost at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, 117-115. Don't let a furious comeback in the fourth quarter fool you.
This was the worst loss of the season for the Cavs to date. The Hawks were losers of eight straight with no fewer than five rotation players -- Malcolm Delaney, Ersan Ilyasova, Miles Plumlee, DeAndre' Bembry and Mike Muscala -- out with injuries. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Isaiah Thomas making 'progress' toward return: Cleveland Cavaliers insider
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas’ timetable for return seems to be accelerating from the original target of January 1.
Thomas, the two-time All-Star and All-NBA point guard, hasn’t played this season because of right hip injuries suffered last year. Weeks after the Cavs traded Kyrie Irving to Boston for Thomas and more, Cleveland set a conservative target of the new year for his return.
Though there has been no official update on that target from the Cavs, Thomas’ on-court work has increased at practice and before games. He received a full training-table stretching and treatment before Friday’s game in Washington, and then hit the court for stationary, one-dribble, and two-dribble shooting, as well as some half-speed drives to the hoop. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love sent to Cleveland Clinic to determine illness that knocked him from Hawks game
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers center Kevin Love was sent to the Cleveland Clinic hospital to determine the illness that knocked him out of the Cavaliers' 117-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter Sunday.
A team spokesman said Love was released from the hospital and went home, and there would be no update until practice Monday.
Love struggled through 18:29 of playing time and finished with four points, four rebounds, and four fouls on 1-of-6 shooting. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
