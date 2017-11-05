Daily News - November 5, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 10 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (4-5) host the Atlanta Hawks (1-8) on a Sunday afternoon in Cleveland with no football.

When: 3 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio

#CavsHawks Game Preview - November 5, 2017

Author: Cavs Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers (4-5) host the Atlanta Hawks (1-8) for a Sunday matinee at Quicken Loans Arena. Tipoff from The Q is at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are looking to build momentum from their thrilling, 130-122, victory on Friday night against the Washington Wizards.

The Wine & Gold are looking to build momentum from their thrilling, 130-122, victory on Friday night against the Washington Wizards.

The Cavaliers had dropped four straight games before Friday night's victory in the nation's capital and climbed out of their recent funk thanks to some key performances.

Wizards’ John Wall takes issue with Channing Frye hit that left him with sprained shoulder

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

WASHINGTON: Washington Wizards guard John Wall said Channing Frye’s overly aggressive shot left him with a sprained left shoulder in the Cavaliers’ 130-122 victory Friday night at Capital One Arena.

“I tried to split a screen and shoulder-to-shoulder contact, but I feel like he threw a shoulder into mine because I’ve split screens before and hit somebody’s shoulder and their body and never had that type of injury,” Wall said of Frye. “I think his impact and the way he was coming kinda gave me a stinger.”

Wall described his shoulder as sore and "on fire" after the game and told Washington reporters he should not have kept playing after he was hurt in the second half. He said X-rays were negative. He left with his arm in a sling.

